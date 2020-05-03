Surely many will not know it as Issur Danielovitch Demsky, but they will remember him in his extensive filmography with his renowned stage name: Kirk Douglas. The mythical actor has passed away this Wednesday at the age of 103.

Kirk Douglas was born in the town of Amsterdam, in the State of New York, and died this Wednesday, February 5, in the neighborhood of Beverly Hills, California. For eternity, his roles remain in films such as ‘The crazy man with red hair’ -interpreting the painter Vincent van Gogh-, the slave ‘Spartacus’ or the Greek hero ‘Ulysses’.

The father of the also actor Michael Douglas, among his recognitions, he obtained an honorary Oscar in 1996. Before that, he had been nominated for best actor for ‘The crazy man with red hair’, ‘Captives of evil’ and ‘The mud idol’. Douglas received the award from the director Steven spielberg, declaring “I see my 4 children. They are proud of this old man. I am also proud. Proud to have been part of Hollywood for 50 years.”

Among the speculations it always hovered that the Academy never wanted to give him an Oscar as the best actor for his ideological tendencies, listed on the left, in an environment where that political line was being harassed, as already happened during the famous era of the ‘hunt for witches’, in the 1950s, just when Douglas received the 3 nominations.

And it has been one of the longest-running actors in Hollywood. In 1991, he survived a helicopter accident in which two people died. In 1994 he suffered a mild thrombosis that caused serious psychomotor problems (paraplegia) and in 1996 he suffered a stroke that deprived him of speech and left him practically paralyzed. Despite this, he could usually be seen with his son Michael at some events in the world of cinema.

