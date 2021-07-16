‘The Legend of Zelda’ – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines



ORne of the most beloved video game sagas around the world, it was even the favorite of actor Robin Williams, is The Legend of Zelda, which this year celebrates its 35th anniversary.

As part of the celebration, Nintendo will launch today around the world The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD for the Switch console, it is the remastering of one of the titles that changed the game mode in this saga.

Originally, this title came to the Nintendo Wii console in 2011 and caught the attention of gamers because it used the Wiii Motion Plus to control Link’s sword, making the game much more interactive.

In The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, which Excelsior He could already prove, the first difference that is observed with its predecessor is the quality of the images. If the Nintendo Switch is used in the dock, it can reach a resolution of 1080p and 60 frames per second, while in the portable format it drops to 720p, which offers better shadows and interface compared to Wii.

Another point in its favor is that the loading times were reduced and the game autosave was added and if the manual save points are used there are three slots for the information.

THE GAME MODE

The main feature of this game when it came out on Wii was the use of mobile controls, something that was decided to keep thanks to the Joy-Con.

Those who own the Nintendo Switch Standard will be able to use the Joy-Con to control Link’s sword and some other actions, which compared to the original version presents greater precision in gestures.

Gamers who do not prefer to use the portable version or have the Nintendo Switch Lite should not worry, since the developers added a system based on the buttons and the stick to be able to fight and defeat the enemies.

The truth is that it has a learning curve that could be a nuisance for some, especially considering that in this version for the free camera you need to hold down the L button.

Do not forget that the amiibo figure of Zelda and Neburí will also be available so that Link can go and return without problems.

Source: Excelsior