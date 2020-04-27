It’s been 20 years since The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was put on sale for Nintendo 64. Specifically, it was an April 27, 2000 the day chosen in the calendar for Link’s adventure to land in Japan, being one of those releases that does not leave anyone indifferent.

Considered the darkest and most complex installment in the series, Majora’s Mask is a special case. And it is not only due to the fact that it is a direct sequel to another game like Ocarina of Time, something unusual in the saga, since except for the NES installments, the other titles do not share the same protagonist. Rather, for everything that involves its development and what arises within the work. Today, we pay tribute to the land of Termina, to all its inhabitants and, of course, to those responsible for creating something unforgettable.

A development against the clock

After completing the long and tortuous three-year development of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, on Nintendo, obviously, the ground was already prepared for the next installment of the saga. At first, Shigeru Miyamoto thought about releasing a modified version of Ocarina of Time for the 64DD, the new peripheral that Nintendo had in mind to expand the memory of its 64-bit machine. The intention of the Japanese guru with this idea, which was called Ura Zelda (Another Zelda), was to reinvent the design of the dungeons of the title and give them more difficulty.

This proposal Eiji Aonuma didn’t like it, who held the position of director in the previous project and disagreed on the idea of ​​reworking content from Ocarina of Time, since he considered that the 1998 game was perfect as it was. So, from the most absolute secret, the Japanese creative set to work on the design of new dungeons. After seeing that these concepts were already at a fairly advanced stage and with a solid design, Aonuma told Miyamoto that for his part, he wanted to develop a new installment and did not think it necessary to expand Ocarina of Time.

Yoshiaki Koizumi and Eiji Aonuma, the top managers of Majora’s Mask.

All of this finally materialized in a Shigeru Miyamoto’s challenge to Eiji Aouma. The creator of Super Mario gave the green light to development with a single condition; Unlike the Hero of Time adventure, which had a three-year development cycle, the Eiji Aonuma team was going to count on only one year to finish this new project that would receive the name of Zelda Gaiden.

To carry out such a challenge, Eiji Aonuma had to count on part of the Ocarina of Time team, already experimented with the hardware of the Nintendo 64. In this way, he involved himself with such relevant names as those of Koji Kondo, music manager, Mitsuhiro Takano as the person in charge of the script, Kenta Usui in the direction of the design of dungeons, Takumi Kawagoe for the cinematics, Yoichi Yamada in memory of the game and finally, Yoshiaki Koizumi, who was in charge of the direction along with Aonuma, being one of the key figures to make the game what it is today.

The passage of time, the main axis of Termina

If there are two main elements in The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, those are undoubtedly the mechanics of the passage of time and Clock City. The origin of the birth of the 3-day system comes from Yoshiaki Koizumi. The Japanese creative after being released from the development of Ocarina of Time, shortly after, he began to prepare a new video game, which had a police theme and in it, its protagonist, had to arrest a thief within seven days, even having several events that happened in the game week. This project was eventually scrapped after team building for the new Zelda installment, as Aonuma and Miyamoto wanted Koizumi to take over directing the new job. Luckily, the concept of the peculiar police project against thieves was implemented in what would become Majora’s Mask, with seven days planned for our experiences in Termina.

Once the system was planned, it was thought that each of the seven days corresponded to real time, equating one day of the game with one of real life thanks to the internal clock of the console. This idea was linked to the implementation of an occurrence thought up by Shigeru Miyamoto himself, who came up with the idea of ​​adding a vendor who offers playtime in exchange for rupees.

Clock City, one of the greatest places seen in a video game

Finally, due to development time and the decision that the game would finally be for the future Expansion Pack of Nintendo 64 instead of the 64DD as planned. The days were shortened to only three and the time-buying system, which was not convincing, was discarded, along with a number of areas and dungeons that finally never saw the light of day. So, thanks to the movie Run, Lola, Run, the good man from Yoshiaki Koizumi had his light bulb illuminated to devise what time travel with the ocarina would be, essential to understand the complex and perfect system that the title has. . It was also his idea to create that feeling of overwhelm with the fall of the Moon under Termina, after a nightmare that he suffered.

In this way, the development of the game was divided into two. The team led by Yoshiaki Koizumi He was in charge of designing everything related to giving life to Clock Town, with the routine of the characters during the hours of each of the three days, the Bomber’s Notebook and its secondary missions, in addition to the famous time system already mentioned. Instead, Eiji Aonuma shaped everything we saw outside of the city, such as the events prior to the entry of the dungeon in each area of ​​Termina, the design of the dungeons and the final bosses.

It is impossible not to get attached to Skull Kid, Taya and Tael

Under the name of Zelda Gaiden, it was presented at SpaceWorld in 1999 with a trailer where you can see the material that never saw the light in the final version. As the months went by, reaching the date of its release, new details were discovered, in addition to its official name: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in the West and The Legend of Zelda: Mask of Mujula in Japan, being the origin of the word Mujula is a combination of the name of Takaya Imamura, one of the main designers, and his favorite movie, Jumanji.

See also

When sadness, loneliness and the end of the world go hand in hand



It wasn’t easy to live up to when your predecessor is one of the biggest hits and is considered the best game ever created since its release. After 20 years under his belt, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask continues to retain that position as the most special and different game in the series. To this day, it is difficult to find titles that transmit as much as the work of Aonuma, Koizumi and company, doing it with so little.

Its peculiar system of the passage of time, the Clock City with the experiences of its inhabitants and its routines, the perfectionism of the design of its dungeons, the feeling of danger at all times, the sadness and its gloomy and oppressive setting, the multiple readings that can be done on many aspects of the game, the masks and all its powers … We can continue listing reasons to consider Link’s solitary adventure not only as one of the most emblematic chapters of the saga, but as one of the greatest works within of the company’s own history.

Happy 20th anniversary, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

“Whether the farewell is forever or merely for a short time … That is up to you.” – Mask vendor.

Source

Source 2

Related