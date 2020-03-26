The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III confirmed its release for Nintendo Switch and, although the first two parts of this story arc are not currently in the plans of NIS America (the company in charge of distributing this title on the hybrid console of the Big N), the truth is that it has already been confirmed that “new” players will have no problem following the plot. However, this time it is not time to talk about the development of the story, but rather the launch of the title, since it has finally been revealed from which day we will be able to put ourselves in charge of this class of the military academy.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III launches a demo and confirms its release date in the West

Trails of Cold Steel III makes its fiery entrance onto Nintendo Switch ™ ️ on June 30, 2020! Get a crash course in combat tactics with Class VII by playing the FREE demo at Nintendo eShop now! Watch the demo trailer here: (https://t.co/dMDakQC5Vc) #TrailsofColdSteelIII pic.twitter.com/l2mi6p5tyI

– NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) March 26, 2020

As NIS America has confirmed through its official Twitter account, we will still have to wait about 3 months to play The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, since the date on which it will go on sale is the next June 30, 2020. However, as with a large number of titles today, we will not have to wait that long to try it and see how it works on Nintendo Switch, because A trial version is already available and can be downloaded through the European eShop.. A small sample of the battles that are coming our way!

In this way, we now know exactly how much longer we will have to wait to enjoy the intense battles of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III on the hybrid console of the Great N. And you, have you played any other title of this saga on the platforms on which they are available?

