We will still have to wait until June 30, 2020 to be able to play The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III on Nintendo Switch, in order to live the third part of this adventure when we want, where we want and how we want. However, this time it is not time to talk about the game itself, but its digital version, since now, thanks to the data included in the Nintendo Switch eShop, we already know what the space it will take up once it becomes available on the Big N’s hybrid console.

Nowadays, more and more players prefer the digital format In front of the physical format, I already know why we don’t have to wait long to start playing a game since we make a purchase or because we don’t have to change cards every time we want to play another title. Be that as it may, the truth is that it is a format that is gaining more and more followers, and this time The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III It has already revealed the size it will occupy if we decide to get hold of it this way. Thus, it is a game that we can qualify as medium-sized, compared to others that are available on the hybrid console of the Big N, since will occupy neither more nor less than 7,249 GB. Thus, many may be forced to remove the occasional program, and more if they do not have an SD card that expands the maximum capacity of the console.

And you, will you get a copy in the traditional physical format that most collectors like so much or are you one of those who already have an eye on the digital version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III?

Source: eShop

