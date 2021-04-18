The legacy of the prince | The NY Journal

The physical departure of Prince Philip, husband and companion of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, leaves us with great and powerful teachings about adaptation and learning to find our place.

Delving a little into history, the truth is that Felipe did not have it easy: born in Greece (member of the Hellenic monarchy), he had to flee with his family and go into exile in England in his earliest childhood (18 months old) in a basket of fruits, which was his cradle during those days of travel on an Italian warship that transferred him to Italy.

What would come would not be a bed of roses either. Dealing at the age of eight with his mother’s diagnosis of schizophrenia (who, according to some sources, was treated by Sigmund Freud himself) and a series of losses in the midst of a lonely childhood and adolescence lived in boarding schools.

Upon meeting and then engaging with the then Princess Elizabeth, characteristics of the “leader without charge” were revealed: his work would be limited to ensuring that his wife could reign.

In order for the engagement to take place, Philip had to renounce his Greek royal title, adopt his mother’s surname (Mountbatten), and consecrate himself to British royalty.

And although perhaps history describes him as one of the many who failed in his mission to modernize, at least a little, the rigid institution of the English monarchy, the truth is that, over time, he managed to find his place and contribute for the greater good.

Through its foundation, the Duke of Edinburgh Prize, it allowed six million young people to achieve success in different areas of their lives, based on the fact that when they are challenged and achieve their objectives, this is extrapolated to other spaces of their development.

Beyond the conflicting opinions that may exist around the figure of Queen Elizabeth II, both the scriptwriters of the Netflix series The Crown and historians in general, will have to recognize that Philip of Edinburgh was a figure who knew how to adapt and fulfill your mission without abandoning your wishes for the greater good.

In this case, the proverb that reads: “We are what we do, not what we say” is fulfilled on tiptoe.

