This Thursday, Marvel Studios announced that it will not look for a new actor for the character played by Chadwick Boseman, who died this August at age 43, after his battle with colon cancer. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that to honor his legacy they want to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and the characters featured in the first film. The sequel will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler and is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.