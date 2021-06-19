The legacy of “Minnie” Miñoso in Mexico.

Saturnino Orestes Minoso Armas, aka “Minnie” Minoso o Cometa Cubano, transcended the planet of baseball diamonds as the first black Latino to play Major League Baseball.

The native of the La Lonja farm (Perico municipality, Matanzas province) played 14 seasons in the Cuban Professional League at the service of Marianao Tigers. He compiled for .280 in 2992 official shifts with the felines. He hit 125 doubles, 51 triples and 66 home runs while driving in 393 runs.

On Major League Baseball (MLB), Minoso hit .298 in 1839 challenges. He pushed 1,023 teammates with 186 homers and stole 205 pads. He participated in five All Stars Games and won three Golden Gloves as a left fielder. His characteristic number nine was withdrawn from the Chicago White Sox.

🔙🕑Stars of Cuban Professional Baseball⤵️ 🌠Orestes Miñoso: ✔Seasons: 14

✔Team: Tigres de Marianao

✔AB: 2992🥉

✔H: 839🥉

✔AVG: .280

✔R: 504🥈

✔RBI: 393🥉

✔2B: 125🥉

✔3B: 51🥈

✔HR: 66🥈

✔SB: 88

✔MVP’s: 2

✔ROY: 1945-46 🥈🥉: 2nd and 3rd for life pic.twitter.com/VqNcj8DrtI – Sports Andy Lans (@DeportesAndy) March 20, 2021

However, another of Minnie’s merits consists in being part of the history of Mexican baseball. In this regard, Horacio Ibarra, Historian of the Mexico Hall of Fame:

“The renowned player was in Mexico, hired by Álvaro Lebrija, owner of the Charros de Jalisco to play in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) in 1965, a year after the club’s history began. Miñoso spent five years with the Charros and four with the Laguna team.

That was enough time to become an extremely popular player in Mexico, always cheerful, with a festive character. Due to the name of the team, since he was colored, they nicknamed him ‘El Charro Negro’, a pseudonym that Miñoso never took in a derogatory or discriminatory way, I even think he liked to be called that way. “

After participating in nine editions of the LMB Between 1965 and 1973, the man from Matanzas surrendered to .317 product of 715 hits in 2,254 times at bat. He also recorded 197 extra-base hits with 377 RBIs.

“In the Mexican Pacific League He also had the opportunity to shine, especially with the Venados de Mazatlán, with whom he spent three seasons after making his debut on the 1966-67 circuit with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo. Hector Espino, the best Mexican slugger of all time, had six consecutive batting titles until Miñoso appeared. The Cuban won the offensive crown of the 1966-67 tournament at the age of 44, and had the luxury of leading the batters again in the 1969-70 campaign, lining up with the Venados. ” Ibarra tells us.

Miñoso served as manager in the Southeast, Central and Southeast Mexican Leagues. In 1976, while playing and managing Puerto Vallarta, he and his son Orestes hit home runs in a row in a final playoff game. Minnie ascended to Hall of Fame of the Aztec Beis in 1996. At that time, it was impossible to talk about great Cuban players without mentioning them.