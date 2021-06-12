The Legacy of Jupiter: More details are given about its cancellation – Tomatazos

The Legacy of Jupiter – 35% is a series that critics did not like, but fans did. When its cancellation was announced, it was assumed that this had to do with the fact that it had not achieved the necessary number of views on Netflix. That said, it was revealed shortly after the news that the series dominated Nielsen’s ratings for the week of May 3-9. 696 million minutes were viewed. Remember that the series premiered on May 7. That implies that the series did tremendously well on its opening weekend to accomplish that.

We later learned that it also dominated the ratings from May 10-16. One billion minutes of the series’ eight episodes were reported to have been viewed during that time period. In other words, her popularity didn’t wane in the slightest after her first weekend. On the contrary, it increased considerably. All this left the question of why Netflix decided to cancel a series that had done well.

A first hypothesis is that the series was too expensive and Netflix thought that it was not worth the investment in line with the number of subscribers that the series could get. Do not forget that attracting subscribers is the main goal of all streaming services, rather than being seen hundreds of millions of times.

The Hollywood Reporter has given more information about the cancellation of this series that seems to indicate that it did have to do with the budget and the departure of showrunner Steven S. DeKnight for not wanting to adjust to it. He wanted a budget of $ 12 million per chapter. Netflix only wanted to give him $ 9 million. This led to conflicts between both parties that made it necessary to pause everything in the middle of the production and change the showrunner:

It didn’t take long for filming to begin for the show to be out of budget and running late. DeKnight has never been one to avoid saying what comes to mind, according to people who have worked with him, which caused him to have a problem with Netflix regarding ‘creative differences’. Production had to be paused in the middle of the filming of its eight episodes; DeKnight was replaced by Sang Kyu Ki, who had to modify the first batch of episodes.

Apparently with the end of production the problems did not end. The show spent too much of 2020 in post-production. At the last minute Netflix brought in acclaimed filmmaker Louis Leterrier to save the day, but it was too late, sources reported.

It is not known exactly how much was spent in the end. A Netflix insider said he spent approaching $ 130 million for the season, but when you add in the cost of finishing production and long post-production time, that figure could be as high as $ 200 million. This is more than the showrunner had asked for and he seems to be right.

In fact, that outlet consulted with a producer of that genre and told them that what Steven had asked was reasonable:

Marvel shows cost $ 15 million to $ 20 million per episode. If you’re going to do a great superhero show, you need at least that.

That’s the problem with high fantasy and superhero series, their very nature is very expensive. The only way to avoid this is to focus on a superhero who doesn’t have superpowers or who are very subtle like Daredevil’s. That was not the case with this program. Perhaps it would have been more convenient to be an animated series.

