The Legacy of Jupiter Contest

About The Legacy of Jupiter

Mark Millar and Frank Quitely reinvented superhero comics for the 21st century with Jupite’r Legacy. The story follows Sheldon Sampson, who in 1932 dreams of a mysterious source of power that leads him, his brother Walter, and a group of followers on a worldwide quest. His discovery will change the world forever. After spending nearly a century protecting humanity, Sheldon and Walter are legendary superheroes… But now they must pass the baton on to their children to continue their legacy. But tensions mount when young people, eager to prove themselves, fail to live up to either their parents’ legendary public reputation or their towering personal bar.

Based on the graphic novels of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and exposes the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. The series is executive produced by Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim, and stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Iain Quinlan. The first season adapted volumes 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy and Jupiter’s Circle (series that served as a prequel to the first). If you want to know more, you can do it in everything you need to know about the series before its premiere.