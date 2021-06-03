The Legacy of Jupiter: cast of the series reacts to its cancellation

For all the noise The Legacy of Jupiter made – 35% from filming to launch, it seems like the show had few nuts. After it was revealed that Netflix canceled a second season of the show, several of the actors who had a role in the comic book adaptation lamented that they will not return for more episodes. However, they thanked the creative team for giving them a chance.

Through his networks, Andrew Horton, actor who plays The Paragon, regretted that his series was canceled Jupiter’s legacy. He thanked his co-stars as well as the creative team behind the series for the opportunity to be a superhero. He also explained that he believes the first season had barely scratched the surface of what those characters were trying to say. These were his words:

I am devastated. The Jupiter legacy was a once in a lifetime experience and one I will never forget. I am sad and sorry that we cannot continue this journey. I feel like we barely scratched the surface with it. But as the unique Jim Carrey once said: ‘this is how the cookie is broken’. A huge thank you to all the people who got involved in this project titan. We must be incredibly proud of what we create, despite this result.

In case you haven’t seen it, The Legacy of Jupiter – 35% follows the story of a second generation of superheroes who must follow in the footsteps of The Utopia, the founder of the Justice Union. However, when Brandon (Horton) breaks one of the rules by killing one of his enemies, a debate arises over whether the values ​​that his father promoted for years are still valid and adhere to our current idea of ​​the heroic.

Also actors Leslie Bibb, who plays Lady Liberty, and Matt Lanter, who plays Skyfox, expressed their sadness over the cancellation of the show. She said the following: “This union is something I believe in and will miss with all my heart, I love you, friends.” While he commented: “Thank you to the incredible cast, crew and creatives behind Legacy of Jupiter. Not every day a child like me can be a superhero. “

The show had positioned itself as one of the most watched on its opening weekend just a month ago. That is why the speed with which the platform decided to leave the series was so shocking. Critics had been divided regarding the show and it seems that the public as well. This show is adapted by comic book writer Mark Millar, who is also famous for the stories that Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74% and Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74% are based on.

The Legacy of Jupiter – 35% is not going to continue, but it has been confirmed that there will be a spin off about the villains called Supercrooks. That show, which is already developed, will be set in the same universe, so there is the minimum possibility that all those characters will appear again even in a minor role or as a cameo. There are no details on the possible release date yet.

