The leftist Pedro Castillo would go to the second round in the presidential elections in Peru, according to the first official counts

The presidential candidate of Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo. (Photo: REUTERS)

The first advance in the official vote count in Peru’s presidential elections confirms the ultra-left Pedro Castillo as the most voted candidate with 15.8% of the vote and a guaranteed position in the second round of elections.

According to the first official advance of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), at 11.44% of the tally sheets, Castillo is consolidated in the first place that the polls had already awarded him and it is expected that his rival will be defined in the next few hours.

With that number of votes scrutinized, Hernando de Soto (neoliberal right) marches in second place with 14.4% of votes, followed closely by the far-right Rafael López Aliaga from Renovación Popular with 13.1% and former legislator Keiko Fujimori of Fuerza Popular with 12.1%.

Further behind are the center-left Yonhy Lescano with 8.9%, the leftist Verónika Mendoza with 7.9%, the soccer exporter George Forsyth with 6.0%, the businessman César Acuña with 5.8% and the ex-military Daniel Urresti with 5.5%, far all of them from the second round.

Count of acts near Lima

The head of the ONPE, Piero Corvetto, informed at a press conference that it is a question of the count of the minutes of the closest polling stations in Lima, which have completed the scrutiny regarding their 104 computer centers, but that the rural area is missing and voting abroad.

In those areas scrutinized, the vote for De Soto and Aliaga is more widespread and therefore offers a biased view of the electoral result.

Precisely, minutes before the official advance of the ONPE, a quick count of 90% of the minutes, the result of which is estimated to be closer to the final result, yielded 18.1% in favor of Castillo, 14.4% for Keiko Fujimori, 12, 4% for López Aliaga and 10.8% for Hernando de Soto.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.