During the first three decades of the present 21st century, the Latin American left was an example for the world progressive camp, which saw presidents as Hugo Chavez, Evo Morales, Rafael Correa, Manuel Zelaya, Pepe Mujica, Lula, Néstor and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the real expression of political aspirations that in their societies are even beyond the horizon of utopia.

Due to coups, both in the classic military style (Haiti 2006 and Honduras 2009) and with the modern lawfare (Paraguay 2012, Brazil 2016 and Ecuador 2017) promoted by the national oligarchies of those countries, with the support more or less veiled from the turnist governments of the United States, the idea of ​​“cycle change“For which the Bolivarian Wave, awakened by the victory of Hugo Chávez in Venezuela in the 1998 elections, had ended.

>> History of the US offensive against Bolivarians <<

Despite the fact that the argumentation that supported this idea-force baptized as “cycle change“He hid that the fall of those governments responded to the violation of the constitutional order and not to being fed up by the supposed misery caused by them, at no time did he obtain the social force foreseen by the promoters of the coup, to bring down Venezuela, the main economic support for left-wing executives who resisted the first wave of undemocratic attacks.

Bolivia and Nicaragua supported them, and in turn, with greater diplomatic force, after leaving behind the coup attempts, together with Cuba and Uruguay, supported the government of Venezuela led by Nicolás MaduroThanks to initiatives such as the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), the Great Venezuelan Housing Mission (GMVV) and the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP), it was able to overcome the successive coup attempts (terrorism through the application of the so-called “guarimbas” ”In 2014 and 2017; speculation of prices based on the dollar since 2014; shortages due to contraband in 2017, boycott of the electrical infrastructure during 2019; application of international economic sanctions by the US since 2017; and theft of millionaire assets), until the rise of the left to power in Mexico at the hands of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), which separated Mexico and its powerful diplomacy from the coup plans of the United States.

>> Mexico’s next chancellor confirms end of policy against Bolivarian governments <<

This new context allowed the left to regain a certain role in Latin American geopolitics, enough to promote dialogue in Venezuela that has managed to crystallize, causing two consequences, leaving the US and allied governments unjustified when applying sanctions and promoting a military invasion, and making whoever holds those positions irrelevant on the political scene in Venezuela, such as Juan Guaidó.

The victory of Evo Morales, more important for the progressive account that confronts the right wing in the dispute for cultural hegemony than for the diplomatic force of Bolivia itself, and that of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in Argentina suppose the break of that announced -perhaps too soon- “cycle change“

With two of the three main Latin American economic and diplomatic powers governed by the left (Mexico and Argentina), the United States loses two fundamental partners when it comes to continuing to impose governments by force according to its interests, and the progressive camp has new political leaders who they could be able to promote new political leadership in other countries of the continent (Gustavo Petro in Colombia and Verónika Mendoza in Peru), in the same way that happened with Venezuela at the beginning of the century.

I am the director of ElEstado.Net.

I have written several books:

– Socialism in South America (Editorial El Perro y la Rana, 2010).

– Honduras: the liberating dream turned into oppressive nightmares (2009).

– The black book of bipartisanship (Editorial Mandala, 2018).

Gerard Ticó Guiu, always in memory. Rest in peace brother.

Thank you very much for reading ElEstado.Net!

Related