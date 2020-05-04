And so, science-type claims are often wrong, science is capable of producing terrible evils, science commits many frauds, science does not solve important or everyday problems and, above all, science is just one more opinion. a set of ideas that have flourished mostly in a sector of the left culture, daughter of May 68, of postmodernism.

Mauricio-José Schwarz many years have been spent combating this form of irrationality. His book The Left Feng-Shui is a good summary of his battle.

Cultural relativism

The scientific method It is the most refined procedure to reach levels of empirical knowledge that are difficult to reach by any other intellectual means.

Many people, however, prefer to conduct themselves by the beating, by the fallacy of authority, by amimefunctionalism. A weak thought that has taken root, above all, in the humanities universities following May 68 (The Social Text affair highlights the extent to which we have reached intellectual degeneration, where the confused and the cryptic, false, are rewarded over what is clearly expressed and supported by evidence and evidence).

The left feng-shui: When science and reason stopped being progressive (Ariel)

Mauricio-José Schwarz He is struggling in these conflicts, they do not give it to him with cheese, and in his book he tries to explain the reasons that underlie the success of this unscientific thinking, especially among the sector of the cultural left (we see there intellectuals, politicians and owners of media pulpits addressing the risk of telephone antennas for human health or the furious defenses to homeopathy, among many other devices that violate not only science, but the most elementary physics).

In the next audio, we have read a fragment for you to sink the tooth (auditory):

Science, although it is the most objective and best calibrated way to get as close as possible to the truth (or at least to a truth that is objective enough to be useful to us), cannot be developed in its entirety due to an ideology that has colonized universities, the media and politics. This book is necessary to exercise a healthy counterweight.