The least reliable social science studies are also the most popular

Publishing a scientific paper is a lot like sharing a new recipe: the objective is to inform about the existence of a new cake, but also to explain to others how to prepare it at home. In technical language, this means that science must be reproducible and repeatable. In theory, other researchers should be able to replicate the results of any experiment from their own data. Unfortunately, this is less frequent than would be desirable.

The so-called “replicability crisis” refers to the pandemic of non-replicable studies that devastates fields such as psychology, economics and medicine. Its causes have been studied for more than a decade, among which is the haste when it comes to sharing data due to the pressure to publish.

A new study published in the journal Science Advances has taken a fresh look at this question. The relevance of papers is measured in the number of times they are cited in future works, something that depends on the importance of their results but also on their pioneering nature. The authors, two economists from the University of California, San Diego (USA), wondered if the studies that cannot be replicated are more or less cited than the rest.

The difference was considerable: the papers that could be replicated were cited 153 times less. On the contrary, those who had not been able to replicate had an average of 16 extra appointments per year

To calculate it, they analyzed 80 studies from three projects that have tried to replicate discoveries in psychology, economics and social sciences published in Science and Nature with a disparate success rate, between 40 and 60%.

“We found that studies that cannot be replicated are more cited than those that can,” the co-author of the work explains to SINC, Marta Serra. The difference was considerable: the papers that could be replicated were cited 153 times less. On the contrary, those who had not been able to replicate had an average of 16 extra citations per year in Google Scholar.

The researchers also found that only 12% of the citations specified that those works had not been able to be replicated successfully. “People have heard of the replicability crisis, but knowing exactly which studies they are requires digging into the papers in detail,” adds Serra. In addition, each study cites many others and, in most cases, none of them have been part of the large replication projects.

The fact that a study cannot be replicated does not imply that its conclusions are wrong, but neither does it leave a good place to science’s quest for accuracy. For example, a pre-publication pending peer review found that the most cited papers are based on weaker data.

Pioneering studies, for better and for worse

But, what is the reason for this relationship between replicability and dating? Serra theorizes that studies that cannot be replicated “are more interesting.” Reviewers and editors of journals base the decision to publish on a scale that takes into account the robustness of the evidence presented, but also the interest and novelty from work.

In some cases, how new or interesting a study is has priority and these articles are published in high-level journals.

Marta Serra, co-author of the study

“In some cases, how new or interesting a study is has priority and those articles are published in high-level journals,” adds Serra. Engaging the attention of scholars from similar fields to thinking of an interesting new thesis and working in that direction is also valued.

In this sense, experts seem to be able to predict which studies will be able to be replicated before the attempt occurs. In the replicability markets, other researchers are betting on this and, according to Serra’s analysis, quite successfully. The economist believes that this may be because these papers contain new ideas: this causes reviewers to have different standards to accept them, but it is also a red flag for other academics.

Reward originality

Serra considers that the “originality of an important idea” should “be rewarded with a publication in a high impact magazine”, but he believes that it should be warned if we are facing early evidence. “This would attract attention and generate more research, but it would be emphasized that it is not yet known how robust the result is.”

For Serra, the originality of an important idea should be rewarded, but it should also be noted if we are facing early evidence

“It would also help to be able to more easily know which results have been replicated,” says Serra. For this reason, he thinks it would be very useful to have a platform that “aggregates the results of the replications”, so that those who cite studies can find them easily.

“As researchers we should be careful because these studies may [muy citados] they are not replicable ”, warns Serra. He considers that it would be interesting to extend the efforts to replicate works to other fields beyond the social sciences, where “the number of papers that have been tried to replicate is lower”. Perhaps that is why a study published in 2020 in the journal PNAS found no connection between replicability and the number of citations.

