The great Data leak from the 1997 Space World Pokémon Gold demo continues to offer us a large number of images, if a few days ago we showed you some screenshots of how the Pokédex of the Johto region would be in its beginnings, this time we will be able to observe numerous Pokémon designs and trainers discarded in the final phase of Pokémon Gold and Silver. It is very curious how 2 years ago we could already glimpse some of these designs, but this time we can see them with total clarity and show us how this second generation of pocket monsters could have finally been and how it has become in the present.

Everything that could be and was not in Pokémon Gold

Then We leave you part of the leaked images of the demo from Pokémon Gold:

As you can see in these images, some of the pocket monsters underwent a radical change from the Space World demo to the final game, being some of the most curious the changes made to Suicune, Entei and Raikou, or even Celebi, which is not at all like its original conception. Also, there are lots of discarded creatures that they did not get to be in the game that finally reached the market, taking away the possibility of being able to get hold of them, but can we see them in the future? If we listen to some interviews with those responsible for the saga, it is very likely that at some point we can get to see some of those designs discarded in future games, since they never finish throwing out any ideas.

What do you think of these discarded Pokémon? Would you like to see them in future games? Do you think that some of these designs have been able to inspire the creatures that we can already enjoy in these eight generations that we have? We just have to wait, maybe soon someone responsible for Game Freak decides to launch a statement regarding this leak, giving us some explanation and perhaps showing some type of interest in recovering those discarded Pokémon.

