The leaked video of the real call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift

Surely many do not know anything about the gossip that we will tell them in question, because they are good and educated people. However, we know that they will be aware of everything and that is why We bring you an explanation to understand again the legendary lawsuit between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, which in the last hours has taken a 180º turn and that left many of us with the face of an internet kitty. Why or why ?, because we will take any opportunity to stop talking about COVID-19 for a while.

We all know that Kanye West is a great producer / musician, but he may not be the smartest when it comes to following his impulses. and worse still, when those impulses are somehow related to Taylor Swift. Proof of this began when in the VMA’s of 2009, The American singer received the award for best video of the year, which prompted Kanye to go on stage to say that the winner must have been Beyoncé.

Here is a video to refresh your memory:

After that, Taylor Swift said she had no problems with the rapper and even forgave him.. However, both singers have always had their friction. The oldest of them came in 2016 with the song “Famous”, from Kanye West, whose video not only showed wax figures of some people like Rihanna, Amber Rose, Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, Bill Cosby, Ray J, Chris Brown, Anna Wintour and George Bush, but also included Swift.

If that wasn’t enough to make Taylor Swift angry, Kanye West also included the following line in the song’s lyrics: “I think that me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous” (I think that Taylor Swift and I can still have sex, after all I made that bitch famous), something that greatly outraged the singer, who did not hesitate to share her feelings about it.

After Taylor Swift’s outrage at the video and the song’s lyrics, many people began to show their support for the singer. And that’s when As a good mitotera wife, Kim Kardashian released the audio of an alleged call between Kanye and Taylor, where he basically asks the singer for permission to use her image in the video., something to which she gives the green light and that she even answers with a “It’s like a compliment. I really appreciate that you tell me, he is very kind ”.

In that year, thousands of people came upon Taylor Swift, calling her a liar and that she was the “victim”. She, through a post on her social networks, said that the call had not been as it was, and that Kanye only spoke to tell him that he would make a song and that he wanted the go-ahead. “While I wanted to support Kanye on the phone call, you can’t approve of a song you haven’t heard,” said the singer, who time has given it a reason.

And is that In the last few hours, the full video of the real call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift has been leaked, one where the rapper first tries to convince the singer to promote his next single on his networks when he comes out, stating that it brings a “controversial line” about her. Taylor Swift never lied!

“And what does it say?”, Taylor asks, to which Kanye ‘cantinflea’ and tells him that he sat down with his wife and his team to reformulate that line, in which he was thinking 8 months, but that in the end he kept the first version because it was the best in all ways . “Is it a bad thing?” Asks Swift, to which Kanye replies no.

At the end and after so much singing, Kanye West tells him a completely different line than the one he put in “Famous” at the end, reason why Taylor says that there is no anger and gives the green light affirming to him that it is not bad. Forward with the images, Chimino:

The real phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West leaked. # TaylorToldTheTruth # KanyeWestIsOverParty

pic.twitter.com/vgd7OlnTLU

– SWIFTIES ™ (@ SwiftiesIndia13) March 21, 2020

Although the American singer has not said anything about it, Taylor Swift fans came out to celebrate the unmasking of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, because the video proves that both lied and that they presented audios altered in order to ruin Taylor Swift’s career, who always said how things went. Will Kanye West come out to defend his “honor” or will he stop giving other people’s sorrow with this kind of thing? Is Kim Kardashian the friend who doesn’t notice? There is no doubt that the truth always comes to light.