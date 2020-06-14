The League has announced that it will file criminal actions against the spontaneous who jumped onto the field of play during the Mallorca – Barcelona when considering the facts constituting a crime. The body chaired by Javier Tebas also wanted to make clear its absolute condemnation of this type of conduct.

« In the face of the incident of the spontaneous person who accessed and jumped onto the playground of the Visit Mallorca Stadium, without any authorization, including the protocols established in the current health legislation and disobeying the orders of the private security personnel, LaLiga will file the corresponding criminal actions on the grounds that the facts constitute a crime, confirmed the League in a statement.

The employers’ association ended the statement stating that: « In addition, the League He wants to express his absolute condemnation of this type of behavior that puts the health of others and the integrity of the competition at risk. «

This comes hours after a fan will sneak into the Visit Mallorca Estadi during the Mallorca – Barcelona and jump onto the pitch in order to take a picture with Leo Messi. The young man stood for a few minutes on the lawn until security members appeared. Later, the fan was interviewed by various means, boasting of ‘feat’.