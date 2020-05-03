05/03/2020 at 21:48

SPORT.es

After the agreement at the Palacio de Viana, it is 58 million euros, which will go to the federal estate from next season, compared to 34.7 currently. On the side is the money destined for professional arbitration, which represents 25 million euros and the two million that goes to women’s football.

The amounts that the League contributes to the RFEF will be through two channels: the coordination agreement signed last summer between both entities as an extension of those already existing previously and the modification of the Royal Decree of Centralized Sale that occurred last week in the Council of Ministers as a consequence of the Viana Pact between both entities together with the CSD. To be exact, and as a result of this change, the League will pay almost double what it currently pays to the federation.

Via coordination agreement the League already pays this season and will do so in the next four a total of one million three hundred and thirty-four thousand six hundred and twenty-four euros (1,334,624.43) to meet the expenses caused by professional clubs in the federal activity . Amount that the league must pay in July of each year and will be reviewed annually.

To this amount we add another eight million euros (8,731,595.74) that the RFEF, as established by the agreement itself, will allocate “to grassroots football, and preferably also, through the Autonomous Community Federations and their affiliated clubs These amounts are paid in two payments that the League makes on December 15 and June.

Then there is the Laliga game aimed directly at helping Second B clubs that participate in the Copa del Rey, which amounts to four million nine hundred fifty thousand, six hundred eighty-four euros and sixty-four euro cents (4,950,684.64) also paid in two payments in December and June.

Even more are the games where the League collaborates financially via a coordination agreement with the RFEF. Another of them is the data collaboration agreement where the League contributes three hundred and seventy-nine thousand eight hundred and forty-five euros with sixty-nine cents (379,845.69).

Adding up all these items means that in the current 2019-2020 season a total of 15.9 million euros is paid to the RFEF only as a result of this agreement.

Also this season the League, and as a result of the Royal Decree of Centralized Sale where it is determined that 1% must be allocated to amateur football, contributes 15.6 million euros to the federation. Adding both amounts, it represents a total of 32.5 million euros. To these amounts it is necessary to add another two million more in concept of the transfer to non-professional football of television income resulting from the commercialization of the Copa del Rey. This adds up to a total of 34.7 million euros. Amount to which we must add the 2 million that is also contributed from the league via RFEF for the development of professional football. In total this 2019-2020 season, whatever happens in terms of its completion, 36.7 million euros will be contributed by professional football to the Spanish Football Federation.

The amounts practically double next season.

But these amounts will double from next season, going from those 36.7 today to a total of 60.7 million. This increase is explained precisely in the Pact of Viana by which LaLiga starts to contribute 1% more than 1% that it was already receiving for the centralized sale of audiovisual rights. What was 16.6 million so far will become 33.6 from the 2020-2021 season as a result of the increase of 17 million corresponding to that added 1%.

But also next season, another six million more are expected, derived from the commercialization of the Copa del Rey. What was 2.2 so far will become 8.8 million. This represents an increase of 6.6 million euros. All these increases represent a total amount of 58.7 million euros that professional football will allocate to the Football City. This represents an increase of 23.6 over the current season. If we add to this amount the two million women’s football, it would leave the amount in a total of 60.7 million euros.

And then there is the money that the League allocates to the entire arbitration establishment under the agreement of August 1, 2018 and which is also valid for five years. In total this season 2019-2020 will be 23,167,735 million euros with an annual increase of 5%, which places it at 24,326,121, to which must be added 1,950,000 for Social Security, which will also be paid by employers at the time. that the arbitrators happen to have a contract with the RFEF and registered in the Social Security. Something that could already be a reality next season once it has been approved by the Delegated Commission of the RFEF and only the approval of the Directive Commission of the CSD remains. This would mean that the 2020-2021 season the total amount that the League contributes to the RFEF is close to 90 million euros, above the 86 million euros per season, amounts that will increase in the following seasons.

