The League will continue to be sponsored by Endesa for three more years

06/10/2021

On at 13:34 CEST

.

The ACB and Endesa have reported that The League will continue to be sponsored by the electricity company for three more years, until 2024, with the same conditions as in the 2021 season.

José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, and Antonio Martín, president of the Association of Basketball Clubs, signed the agreement this Thursday, which will accumulate 13 years, a practically unprecedented temporary extension in sports sponsorship in Spain.

The agreement includes the reinforcement of the Endesa League Social Program, which seeks to promote basketball and its values ​​beyond the courts.

Endesa began its relationship with the ACB League in 2011, naming the League and the Super Cup, as well as the Mini Cup and the sponsorship of the Copa del Rey.

José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, stated: “This agreement consolidates our company as the home of Spanish basketball.”

For its part, Antonio Martín, president of the ACB, has assured that “this is great news for basketball and especially for the ACB “.