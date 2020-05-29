Football matches in Spain could mimic the scene of a video game once the tournament resumes next month.

The League is considering adding virtual audiences to the television broadcast of the games that will be held in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the League, Javier Tebas, said on Friday that the highest category of Spanish football is analyzing the possibility of giving fans the option of watching the original broadcasts with the stadiums empty or an alternative version with an audience superimposed on the stands, similar to that of video games.

“This same night we have tests so that the viewer can choose two images at an audiovisual level: the real one with a public and virtualized sound,” Tebas explained in an online videoconference organized by the Spanish sports newspaper Marca. “The evidence I have seen is interesting and draws a lot of attention, but it will have both options.”

Thebes added that viewers will also have the option to listen to prerecorded amateur sounds or follow the broadcast with the original sound of the empty stadiums.

“In the Bundesliga they have chosen virtual sound very successfully and we are working on giving that option. We are with the tests because it can be said, but putting it into practice live costs more, ”he said. “We want to give fans the alternative: silence or virtualization of the stands.”

Clubs from different leagues in other countries have experimented with new ideas regarding closed-door matches, including the use of photos of fans mounted on the stands or the use of a huge wall from the Zoom video platform to give fans a feeling of being closer to actions.

The biggest challenge for the virtual public in the Spanish League will be making sure that it will function properly when overlaid during a live broadcast.

Thebes stated that the League intends to be ready for the moment when fans can return to the stadiums, something that local authorities consider will be possible from next season – with some restrictions that would include limited public, social distancing rules and the use of protective equipment such as gloves and masks.

“In 2021 we will return to normal normality. There will be no before and after, as I hear the foremen say, “stressed Thebes.

The president of the League explained in the interview that they are working with the government beforehand to allow media coverage for this season’s meetings, scheduled to resume on June 11.

“Yesterday we had a protest of photographers at the door of La Liga who wanted to be able to enter the stadiums to work,” said Tebas. “We are working so that they can, but protecting them. Preventing them from spreading and being able to work safely ”.

According to Thebes, the current League campaign would end on July 19, with a view to starting the next one on September 12. In this regard, he offered a first look at the adequate preparations for the pandemic.

“There are more than 130 people from La Liga working so that everything can be done, in a new way. Travel, organization, everything. We are ready and the important thing will be the day we finish the competition, “he stressed.