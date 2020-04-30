Government orders were followed. Two days after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s announcements, the Professional Football League on Thursday decided to end the 2019-2020 season of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. Logically, the board of directors has decided to award the titles of champions of France to PSG and Lorient. Established according to a performance index taking into account the number of points scored on all the games played, the classification of Ligue 1 places OM and Rennes on the podium.

Lille, Nice and Reims spin in the Europa League, while OL are deprived of the European Cup, unless the finals of the Coupe de France (PSG-Saint-Etienne) and the Coupe de la Ligue (PSG-OL) can be played in the coming weeks. This is the wish of the LFP, which would like them to be held in early August if the government authorizes closed matches during this period. His other big goal is “to start the 2020-2021 season in August and no later than (Saturday) August 22 and (Sunday) August 23”.

“We will not start the championship beyond August 23”

“The final date for the resumption will be decided in concert with the broadcasters, who will be Mediapro, Canal + and beIN Sports for 2020-2021, and taking into account what the health status will be,” said Didier Quillot, the managing director. LFP executive at a press conference call.

“We will not start the championship beyond August 23 except against a decision of the government or force majeure. It would then be very difficult due to the Euro in June 2021. It takes 10 months to make a calendar, with a few fallback dates as was the case with the yellow vests for example, hence the date of August 23. If we can resume before and “house” the two Cup finals, we will, “he said. .

Questioned Tuesday by . on the possibility of organizing the finals of the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue in August, behind closed doors, the Ministry of Sports did not close the door. Without spectators, therefore, since any gathering of more than 5,000 people will be prohibited until September.