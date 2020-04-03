The AFE talks with the League have ended with a gap between the two organizations and the decision of the LaLiga Delegate Commission to urge clubs to conduct an ERTE to solve their financial problems due to the coronavirus crisis. This measure becomes necessary in view of the economic situation caused by Covid-19, as reported by the League in a statement.

The note issued by the League reads as follows.

The LaLiga Executive Committee held today, after analyzing the current circumstances of the sector, and given that the conversations with the Association of Spanish footballers (AFE) are very distant, understands that it is necessary to adopt measures in view of the serious

economic crisis that COVID-19 is causing in the Spanish soccer industry.

That is why, in an exercise of responsibility necessary to preserve a sector that represents 1.37% of GDP, and employs about 185,000 people (more information in the following link), (Economic and fiscal impact of professional football in Spain , PwC 2018), Clubs / SAD affiliates are urged to initiate ERTE’s to reduce working hours due to force majeure enabled by the Government as an exceptional mechanism to avoid and mitigate the negative impact that COVID-19 is having on the sector, and thus be able to guarantee its subsequent recovery.