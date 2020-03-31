Spanish clubs are still waiting to know when football can return to normal. With European sport totally paralyzed by the coronavirus crisis, an unknown cloud surrounds the resumption of the First and Second Division.

The general interest is to end the season on the field, with or without an audience in the stands. Thus, the teams and footballers agree that it would be the fairest, although they set a deadline: on June 27, as OKDIARIO has learned, after the meeting held today with the clubs. If during the last weekend of June the 19/20 League has not been contested again, it will never do so again.

It would be the worst possible scenario, but it is not unimaginable. The suspensions of different sports competitions invite us to think that the League would not return until the end of May or the beginning of June. in the best case. For example, Wimbledon was scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 12 and has already been suspended.

The economic losses would be enormous

Spanish clubs are preparing for what may be the biggest economic setback in recent years. Several Spanish clubs have already taken up an ERTE to try to improve their financial situation, like Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid, among others.

If the definitive end of the Spanish First and Second Division is confirmed, it would only remain to define how everything ends, although it seems that the clubs prefer that everything starts again from scratch.