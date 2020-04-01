The League has drawn up a ‘Action Protocol for the return to training of league teams’ which in the next few days will be sent to all professional football clubs. This manual, whose draft has been accessed by the Cope Chain, is divided into four phases and confirms that both the players and their families will be tested coronavirus.

As reported by this same medium, the four phases on which this protocol is based are the following:

Previous / training preparation

Solo workouts

Training in three groups of 8 players

Collective training.

In this protocol it is also made clear that the test of the coronavirus all the staff and people who live with the players and coaching staff 72 hours before training again. In the event that a positive of any of them occurs, total isolation will be used and the entire team will have to retest.

In this way, it is also recommended a minimum of fifteen days of training before returning to the competition and that the team in question is isolated (in the sports city or in a concentration hotel) before the championship resumes.