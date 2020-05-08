The light begins to appear at the end of the tunnel. The First and Second teams have already done the coronavirus tests on their footballers and in the next few days they will start training while waiting for the official date on which the League will start, but There is another matter that also bothers footballers. What will happen to those who end the contract on June 30?

About 400 footballers could be affected with this topic. With the League wrapping up at the end of July, players on loan or terminating a contract at the end of this season would be released on June 30Therefore, the teams could lose a large part of their squad with 8 or 9 games to go.

Given this situation, which has not yet been resolved, they will have to make the decision between organizations such as the League or the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE). Between them they will have to reach an agreement to avoid cases like the one that has happened to Biel Ribas with the Fuenlabrada. Everything indicates that there will be extensions and that the end date of these contracts will end once the season ends.

In Athletic they had found a formula to face the case of Aritz Aduriz, who ended his contract this June 30 and also hung the boots. The striker’s contractual relationship was to be extended until the final of the Copa del Rey, but that this match is going to be played with the public – predictably next year – would cause the striker to not extend his contract any longer.

The fact that some 400 footballers are waiting for this problem to be solved, the teams believe that they will be able to count on them until the last match is played corresponding to season 19-20. In addition, they would not have the players who are on loan abroad, although their leagues have been canceled, since they are not registered in the last list that had to be sent at the end of the January market.