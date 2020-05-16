Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last year was a very special one for League of Legends players because Riot Games announced multiple projects related to this universe. Among the fans that most excited is the mobile version of the hit game League of Legends, until now only available on PC. Nothing is known about its launch on the new platform, but today Riot Games ignited the enthusiasm of its followers, since it mentioned that the first test of the game will be available very soon and select players will be able to participate in it.

Through an official statement on Twitter, the developer spoke about a recent mistake that made fans think they could already play the title. A few days ago, a link appeared on the Google Play Store that supposedly would let users “test” the title, but in truth it was a mistake by Riot Games, which enabled an option that would allow an Access test to play Anticipated “not existing”.

In addition, in the message he confirmed that the title is not yet available, despite the fact that some users are receiving notifications advising them that they can already play it, and warned not to download anything related to this.

The first test of League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming

The above does not mean that Riot Games does not work in a trial period, on the contrary. The developer mentioned that the next month, June, the first test of League of Legends: Wild Rift will arrive. A limited number of players will be able to access this Alpha, as it will only be available in Brazil and the Philippines.

Riot Games tries to lower the requirements in order to reach the largest number of users, but without compromising the gameplay, and assured that they are working to decrease the requirements. Today the developer finally revealed the minimum initial specifications, which we leave below.

Minimum specifications to play League of Legends: Wild Rift

RAM memory: 1.5 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410

GPU: Adreno 306

Operating system: 32-bit Android

In the case of iPhone, support will be given from iPhone 6 models

You should know that in the trial period in June the minimum requirements will be raised in order to reduce the number of players during this period. More information on the matter is expected to be released by Riot Games in late May.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well. A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 – League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

How do you receive this news? Would you like to be part of the League of Legends: Wild Rift trial period? Tell us in the comments.

Taking into account the success of this franchise, it is very likely that the first test will be a great success, as is happening with VALORANT, which is being a sensation on Twitch and whose closed Beta is already available in Latin America.

League of Legends: Wild Rift does not have a release date yet, but it will arrive sometime in 2020. You can find more League of Legends related news by checking this page.

