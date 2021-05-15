The League insists on the guilt of the captain of Deportivo de la Coruña and will appeal the file of the complaint of his voice note

The League returns to the charge for Alex Bergantiños and insists on his guilt. The institution chaired by Javier Tebas has appealed before the Provincial Court of A Coruña the file issued by the Court of Instruction No. 3 of the Galician city of the case that studies the alleged crime of sports corruption of the Deportivo captain, arrested last August after the leak of a note in which he described the match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada as «paripe».

On August 5, Alex Bergantiños He was intercepted by two agents who arrived from Madrid after the leak of the voice memo. Some facts that are prosecuted from two criminal proceedings: the first, for an alleged crime of corruption between individuals in the field of the player’s sport after the complaint by the League and the second, for a complaint by the player himself for an alleged arrest illegal agents.

Regarding the first, the judge of the Court of Instruction No. 3 of A Coruña issued the provisional dismissal of the case, understanding the magistrate that the voice note of the captain of Dépor was “a simple WhatsApp audio from Álex Bergantiños to his teammates in which there is no evidence of manipulation of any game”, as stated in the order issued by the aforementioned Court. Although the League appealed again, the Court rejected it, filing the proceedings against the captain.

However, the League has now filed an appeal with the Provincial Court from A Coruña claiming that Bergantiños he could have violated a constitutional right by using the evidence for his defense. New attempt by the employer’s association Javier Tebas against the Deportivo captain, whose complaint to the League of an alleged illegal detention continues his judicial journey. The Provincial Court will have to decide whether to finalize the procedure or reopen the case.