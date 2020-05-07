05/07/2020

On at 21:07

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

The League is notifying the teams throughout this Thursday of their permission so that from tomorrow they can begin their training sessions alone. In this case, it is those clubs that carried out their tests yesterday and that the results are negative in the coronavirus. That is, no player in the squad is infected.

This allows them to start this first phase of the League protocol from tomorrow, which means being able to train alone at the facilities. In this situation is the Football Club Barcelona of Setien or the Leganés who has just announced his start of training from tomorrow.

The players of the Madrid team, as announced by the club, are cited bad for the return to work. The players will follow the plan drawn up by the coaching staff headed by Javier Aguirre and the physical trainer Pol Lorente for this first phase of solo training, with staggered arrival at the facilities at different times and following all security protocols, to end the session around 20:00.

Similarly, on Saturday, May 9, a new training session will be held at the Butarque Sports Facility, starting at 9:30 a.m. And so it will be produced with the rest of the teams that do not test positive in these first coronavirus tests.

.