The League prepares to resume competition after the stoppage suffered by the coronavirus. Covid-19 is the biggest threat that have First and Second, but with the majority of the matches being played between June and July, the heat will also influence the course of the conference remaining.

This week the teams will begin testing to rule out possible coronaviruses on the roster. The protocol will be followed and the return to normality will be progressive. First, individual training, later they will train in small groups and then the whole team. In addition, they will have to take extreme measures to avoid contagion.

And is that those infections could force footballers to lose for several weeks without contracting the coronavirus. A forced quarantine, which would also put the rest of his teammates and the competition at risk, since in case of catching a high number of players it could force to stop, again, the championship because of the Covid-19.

If the coronavirus is the biggest threat in the resumption of the League, in a second step the temperature will appear. The heat that will be in the months of June and July, in the case of the League, and in August in the Champions League, will play a determining factor at the time of the return of the championships. In fact, one of the measures will be the later hours for the matches, avoiding playing in the early afternoon when the sun hits the most.

In addition to the schedules, most of the matches will have to do a cooling break so that the players can take a break and cool down before the high temperatures that may hit Spain in those months of June and July. This habit has become famous in recent seasons, making a break in the middle of each part for players to hydrate.

Another detail to take into account with the arrival of high temperatures will be physical wear, which is greater with heat and the risk of further injury. In addition, it should be added the detail that the footballers will come to the competition with a mini preseason after spending two months ‘standing’ exercising at home. To this we must add the great load of matches they will have to be able to finish the season. To combat this problem, a new rule has also been promoted in which teams can make five changes during games.