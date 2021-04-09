The League does not find evidence against Juan Cala: “Shit”, “leave me alone” and “excuse me, don’t be pissed off”

The Professional Football League (LFP) has failed to prove the alleged racist insult of Juan Cala to Mouctar Diakhaby. The report with the lip reading does not include that the Cádiz player said “Black shit”, as Diakhaby denounced after retiring from the field of play last Sunday in the meeting between the Cadiz and the Valencia of the Santander League. At the moment, it is unknown if it could be another player who insulted the Valencian defender.

The employers’ association led by Javier Tebas commissioned specialized companies with two reports after what happened at the meeting last Sunday: one for study all recorded audios for the seven ambient microphones that were in the Ramón de Carranza during the game and another with the lip reading by Juan Cala, accused by Mouctar Diakhaby of calling him a “shitty nigger.”

According to Cadena COPE, the report has detected the following expressions of Juan Cala towards Diakhaby: «shit»,«leave me alone” Y “sorry don’t be mad». Therefore, no trace of a “shitty black”, as predicted by Javier Tebas, president of the League, after declaring in Fuenlabrada for an alleged crime of fraud and misappropriation.

The Professional Football League has officially announced this Friday the result of the investigations carried out on the episode between Cala and Diakhaby: «After the analysis of the elements, It is concluded that no evidence has been found in any of the supports available in LaLiga that the player Juan Torres Ruiz (Juan Cala) insult Mouctar Diakhaby in the terms denounced. Specifically, the audiovisual and digital files available have been examined, the audios of the meeting, the images broadcast and what was disseminated on the different social networks have been analyzed, “says the official statement from the employer’s association.

Therefore, the League concludes its investigation and confirms the innocence of Juan Cala, who defended himself at a press conference last Tuesday: «I never said shit nigga. I haven’t told you and that’s pretty clear. Everything he says is false. If there is any player from Cádiz who said that I was going to apologize, I will quit football. This is a media lynching.

Following the statement from the Professional Football League, Valencia has insisted on its support for Diakhaby: «That no evidence has been found does not mean that this event did not occur», Reads the official statement of the ché group, which was already very critical of Juan Cala’s press conference.

“LaLiga has sent us the reports and results of its investigation regarding the racist attack suffered by Diakhaby and has also explained to us the methodology used to carry it out. According to the videos and sound tests available, the investigation cannot confirm “ALL” the words that Diakhaby heard in the 28th minute of the Cádiz CF-Valencia CF match played last Sunday. That no evidence has been found does not mean that this did not occur.

Valencia CF wants to highlight that LaLiga has carried out its own investigation, but in no case does the Club change its opinion about what happened during the match and maintains its full support for Diakhaby. Our goal is to see change, to see an appropriate response to this very serious incident, to see movement to change regulations and attitudes in dealing with these types of issues whenever they arise. Notwithstanding the fact that it was not possible to fully confirm the facts that were the subject of the investigation because there was no complete recording of the incident, we would like to point out that LaLiga has tried to clarify what happened in Cádiz.

Valencia CF, in the same way, considers positive the fact that talks have started to establish new protocols necessary to tackle racism in football. We are very proud of Diakhaby, the captains, the players, the coach and his technical ‘staff’ for their reaction during the match against Cádiz. It was an unprecedented episode in football, but we are convinced that it will serve to promote a real change in the regulations. At this point, it is necessary to continue working with LaLiga, the institutions and the rest of the clubs to ensure that these types of racist incidents are never repeated. No to racism!

Although the LFP has already shelved the investigation, the extraordinary file of the Competition Committee will remain open to Juan Cala. It is another avenue of investigation of what happened in the Ramón de Carranza between the Andalusian center and Diakhaby.