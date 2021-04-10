The League does not find evidence against Juan Cala for racist insults

LaLiga announced this Friday that it has not found “in any of the available media” any proof that the Cádiz player Juan Cala insult in the terms denounced to Valencia Mouctar Diakhaby in the match of the last day played last Sunday.

“After the analysis of the elements, it is concluded that it has not been found in any of the supports available in The league any evidence that the player Juan Torres Ruiz (Juan Cala) insulted Mouctar Diakhaby in the terms denounced, “he said in a statement.

In this he explained that “specifically, the audiovisual and digital files available have been examined, the audios of the meeting, the images broadcast and what was disseminated on different social networks have been analyzed.”

He also indicated that “in order to complement the report, a specialized company has been hired, which has carried out a lip reading analysis of the conversations and a study of the behavior of the players Juan Torres Ruiz (Juan Cala) and Mouctar Diakhaby”.

The body chaired by Javier Tebas pointed out that it has shared these reports with both Cádiz and Valencia and the corresponding authorities, “so that they form part of the files that are currently underway.”