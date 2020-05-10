The League has made official through a statement that five cases of positives have been detected by coronavirus in players between First and Second Division. All of them are asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease.

In this way, the employers’ association led by Javier Tebas has also made it clear that they do not know the identity of the soccer players in compliance with the Organic Data Protection Law and that these data have been transferred to the CSD and the Ministry of Health.

«One of the objectives of these medical tests, according to the LaLiga protocol for returning to training, which includes the recommendations of the CSD and the Ministry of Health, was precisely to detect the so-called asymptomatic, that is, those people who are infected and who , without presenting symptoms, they can infect other people. In this way, we guarantee the safety of everyone when they return to work according to the regulations on occupational risks, “the League added in the statement.

The League has also made it clear that these people who have tested positive for coronavirus they will have to follow the following guidelines:

Stay in quarantine at home, doing the same individual physical activity that they had been doing until now, following the club’s instructions, for those who are footballers.

In the next few days they will be tested again for COVID-19 and, after obtaining two negative results, they will be able to join the training sessions at their club facilities.

In addition, the League will be offered to people who live with the

the possibility of also carrying out the detection tests.

Lodi, Remiro and Yangel Herrera

Lodi, from Atlético de Madrid, Remiro from Real and Yangel Herrera from Granada are the first three cases of confirmed coronavirus positives. These three footballers have passed it asymptomatically and are currently quarantining their clubs. As reported by the SER, three Betis players have tested positive for antibodies and on Sunday, Canales, Joel, Pedraza and Juanmi have not attended the first training of the Verdiablanco team.