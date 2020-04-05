The AFE and the League They still do not agree on the ERTE and the Association of Professional Footballers issued an official statement this Sunday in which they set out their situation after telematic meetings with the captains of the Spanish First and Second Division teams. The footballers’ union chaired by David Aganzo drops that “The League claims to clean up the economy and now they have no mattress.”

The statement issued by AFE says the following.

“After the meetings held by the Association of Spanish Soccer Players with captains and representatives of the first squads of the First and Second Division clubs, these groups want to express the following:

1.- First and Second Division footballers want to state that being aware of the situation we are experiencing, we affirm that in all meetings held the first concern and demand is health, and that the competition should not be resumed until the health authorities authorize it.

2.- Regarding the competition schedule, it is subject to the decisions of the health authorities. A decision will be required from AFE for this purpose. Everything is conditioned to individual health and the protection of public health, that of all citizens of this country.

3.- The return to the competition, which means the return to the playing fields and to our changing rooms, will require a protocol that determines the existence of a risk prevention coordinator and pandemic specialist, who guarantees health security to all operators operating in the field of football.

4.- As for the ERTES, it is strange that from LaLiga they support them, taking into account that economic control, and the well-balanced economy preached from the employers, in relation to the clubs, has not provided a mattress for a temporary situation of two months, being aware that the competition has been suspended and not canceled. And considering that the clubs themselves and the players individually are reaching agreements when it comes to wages. What footballers are not going to do is stop guaranteeing our labor rights

5.- Finally, those of us who subscribe this document today are so committed to this society that we want to make it clear that returning to the competition should not be done without an express decision of the authorities, since it is not about the footballer, but about all his environment. And in this sense, if we have to carry out an initiative in the Congress of Deputies, we will. Health must be everyone’s business ».

The President of the League, Javier Tebas, He replied to the statement issued by AFE with words that tried to clarify the situation exposed by the union. «I clarify @afefutbol: The players of Barcelona, ​​Betis, Atleti, Zaragoza, Osasuna and others, understand that @LaLiga’s economic control it has nothing to do with the economic effects of COVID19. And an ERTE is the legal instrument provided if your activity is reduced by force majeure, “he wrote.