The League attacks the new league and calls it “secessionist and elitist”

The League from Javier Tebas she is still very angry about the creation of the Super League. The agency has issued a statement in which it “strongly condemns the announced proposal for the creation of a secessionist and elitist European competition, which attacks the principles of open competitiveness and sporting merit that occupy the deepest part of the national and European football ecosystem ”.

“Today, football fans across Europe can dream that their club, whatever its size, can excel in competition, reach the top, and compete at the pinnacle of European football. The League upholds this European football tradition of football for all. The concept proposed by 12 European clubs destroys that dream, closing the door to the top of European football and allowing the entry of only a few to an elite ”, he adds.

The League also assures that the “success of our competitions has contributed to football becoming a key factor in the Spanish economy, representing almost 1.4% of GDP and employing almost 200,000 people”. “The new European competition proposal is nothing more than a selfish approach, designed to further enrich the wealthiest. It will undermine the appeal of the entire game and have a profoundly damaging impact on the immediate future of LaLiga, the clubs that comprise it and the entire football ecosystem, ”he explains.

Finally, those from Thebes believe that this Super League “it will also impact the rest of the sports to which, in the current season, the iga contributes more than 126 million euros since it endangers the system of contributions approved in the Pact of Viana ”. “We will use all the tools at our disposal and we will work with all the parties involved to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interest of the game”, He concludes.