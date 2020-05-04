Messi: 15 iconic moments in Barcelona 1:58

(CNN Spanish) – The return to the professional soccer competition in Spain is on the right track. The clubs have received the guarantee to return to training.

The first week of May has been decisive for La Liga to take an important step towards ending the 2020-2021 season.

The Ministry of Health authorized sports training and each of the teams has drawn up their plans, which range from tests to detect the covid-19 coronavirus, to physical evaluations with each player.

Also in a statement from the highest body of Spanish football established the month of June as the date to restart the competition, after taking the established security measures.

“These measures contemplate a period of approximately one month with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the Government. Thus, together with the perceptual medical controls, a staggered return to training has been designed that will cover from solo training to group exercise prior to the return to competition scheduled for June.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, was very positive about the progress that this return to competition means and its immediate impact on society.

“This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing to the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love, “said the manager.

