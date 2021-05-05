The League already authorizes the First and Second clubs to travel on regular flights

05/05/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

The League does not stop updating the protocol of action both in training and in matches that has been in force since the competition returned a year ago after the approval of the CSD and the Ministry of Health. Modifications that are being made in the new scenarios of the pandemic and whose last modification was presented last week in the Delegate Commission of the League for the final stage of competition in both the First and Second divisions.

Among these changes with respect to the previous protocol is the inclusion of antigen tests that it has been using since last January as an alternative to PCR. There are four antigen tests throughout the week. If any club wants to continue using the PCR, they must be assumed by the club itself and it must be communicated to the League.

Action protocol with the antigen test

The same protocol includes a scheme where it makes clear the mechanisms of action with antigens. If a positive appears then the corresponding PCR should be performed to confirm whether it is positive or negative.

If it is indeterminate, the protocol establishes a new antigen test before which three scenarios can be presented. If this new test is positive, then PCR is used. The same if it is indeterminate. If it is negative, another rapid antigen test is performed. If this third test is positive or indeterminate, the PCR will be used again. If it is negative, COVID is ruled out. The same when the first antigen test is negative.

The document makes it clear that Laliga will continue to study and monitor any type of rapid test that is validated by the health authorities and that allows the rapid and early detection of COVID.

They are allowed to travel on regular flights

One of the great novelties lies in the displacements since Laliga already allows you to travel on regular flights, and not exclusively on charter as was customary until now. If this form of travel is used, the catering service will be prohibited, the team having to supply bottles of water to the players. In addition, the period of stay in the terminal must be as short as possible and it is not allowed to approach any commercial in the terminals. These regular flights may be used as long as the trips do not exceed 450 kilometers. Otherwise, it must continue to be carried out on a charter flight. The use of these regular trips, cancels the obligation of compensation by LaLiga to the clubs.

By land, the AVE “charter” is maintained and also the regular one where the clubs must hire complete wagons, catering is also prohibited.

Protocol during the match

This latest update maintains the prohibition of changing before the start of the matches in the stadium changing rooms and for the shower afterwards. Only in cases of force majeure may these showers be used, in shifts of no more than six people and the shower may not exceed five minutes. The same protocol is maintained regarding the time to jump to the grass, training, withdrawal from the field, etc. The same with regard to the presence of the media in the stadiums and whose extension will come into effect from next weekend.