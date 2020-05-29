The world of sports is endurance. Dozens of active athletes and others already retired have not succumbed to harassment or insults from the extreme left and have remained standing in front of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, who have been rained by criticism for their disastrous management of the coronavirus and the subsequent de-escalation of confinement.

The time and reports available to health officials in our country have shown that Spain could and should have reacted earlier to the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid thousands of deaths. This is how he sees it Rafael Nadal, the most relevant figure of those who have protested against the Government for this delay in acting against the coronavirus. “Extreme measures had to be taken because we did not take adequate preventive measures”, said the Balearic tennis player, who later asked that the errors be recognized by the Government. Then, he was insulted and rebuked on social networks by the radical left.

Two colleagues from Nadal profession as they are Feliciano López and Fernando Verdasco They have also openly spoken against some of the Executive’s decisions. Especially the first of them, who has portrayed Pablo Iglesias on several occasions with ironic tweets that quickly went viral. For example, the tennis player remembered the leader of Podemos when he said that the escraches were “democratic syrup” and when he was glad of attacks on the Police when now several patrols of the Civil Guard shield his chalet in Galapagar.

Feliciano López, Pablo Iglesias and the Guardia Civil in their chalet in Galapagar.

Criticism from the world of football

From the world of soccer there have also been important reproaches towards the Social Communist Government in these months of health alert. One of the first to regret his belated reaction was Julen Lopetegui. “We look very late at the example of Italy”, said the Sevilla coach. Obviously, he was not the only one. Active players like Pepe Reina, TOnder Herrera or Roberto Soldado They have publicly shown their outrage at some of the Executive’s measures despite the fact that Pablo Iglesias’ virtual entourage quickly attacked and harassed all of them for criticizing their leader.

Another very relevant figure in the world of soccer that has exploded during these weeks is Luis Figo. In principle, he stayed on the sidelines, as he used to do in recent years, but the de-escalation proposed by the Government for Madrid took him out of his boxes. The Portuguese, a world-renowned legend, came to the streets to protest and since then has shown his disagreement with many of the determinations of Sánchez, Iglesias and theirs.

Other professional footballers like Sergio Sánchez or Jesús Fernández They have also openly charged the Podemos general secretary and vice president, and also against the government itself for unintelligible decisions that have made Spain the second country with the most deaths by number of inhabitants due to Covid-19. Technicians such as Paco Jémez or Víctor Sánchez del Amo, the latter very angry with Sánchez and his team for not prioritizing the lives of the Spanish.

More coaches, former players and other sports

Even Kevin Vidaña, a Spanish coach who lives and works in China, called Spain “a circus” due to the government’s actions. But there was more. Former footballers like Javi Balboa, Álvaro Domínguez, Salva Ballesta or García Calvo They have also exploited on their social networks for some of the initiatives of the Executive. The last of them, a former Atlético de Madrid player among other teams, attacked Pablo Iglesias very harshly, calling him a “piece of shit” and “scum.”

Technicians Míchel or Javier Clemente They have been other figures related to soccer who have criticized the government, which has also received reproaches from other sports. Alfonso Reyes, President of the Association of Professional Basketball Players and who was able to overcome the coronavirus, has been very incisive because he felt that the measures being taken were not appropriate, and on several occasions he has portrayed Fernando Simón.

What about golf? It has been a sport used by the extreme left to criticize those who took to the streets to demand the resignation of the Government, and several Spanish professionals have not lagged behind in criticism of the Executive. Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño He has been very active and clear in his speech as in the interview with OKDIARIO, while the veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez it is clear that “the entire government must resign for having deceived us.”