Sect leaders set fire to the church with more than 700 people inside.

Twenty years ago, in the Kanungu district in southwest Uganda, hundreds of people were locked inside a church and its leaders set fire to it from outside.

Two decades later, the horror of the event continues to haunt Ariho, who appears to be able to deal with trauma by shutting down on emotions.

The dead were members of the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God, a “doomsday” sect that believed the world would end at the beginning of the millennium.

“The end of modern times,” as one of his books put it, came two and a half months after the start of the new millennium, on March 17, 2000.

Twenty years later, no one has been tried for responsibility for the massacre, and the sect leaders, if alive, have never been found.

Smell of burnt meat

Anna Kabeireho, who still lives on a hillside in the land that belonged to the sect, has not forgotten the smell that enveloped the valley that Friday morning.

“Everything was covered in smoke, soot and the stench of burned meat seemed to go straight to the lungs“, remember.

“Everyone was running towards the valley. The fire continued. There were dozens of burned bodies. “

“We cover our nose with aromatic leaves to avoid the smell. For several months afterward, we were unable to eat meat. ”



BBC The ruins of the church after the fire.

Kanungu is a fertile and peaceful region of green hills and deep valleys covered with small farms.

The journey to the valley that was once the headquarters of the Movement must be done on foot.

From there, it is easy to see how the religious community maintained their lives. away from the eyes of the neighbors.

Birdsong bounces off the hills and the sound of a waterfall is heard in the close distance. It is the ideal setting for a contemplative existence.

But there is currently nothing left of the building that was sprayed with gasoline.

Near the place where he was, there is a long mound of earth, the only marker of the mass grave in which are buried those who died in that hell.

Expelled priests and nuns

The faithful were drawn to two charismatic leaders: Credonia Mwerinde, a former waitress and sex worker, and former government employee Joseph Kibwetere, who said they had had visions of the Virgin Mary in the 1980s.

They organized the Movement as a group whose goal was to obey the Ten Commandments and preach the word of Jesus Christ.

Christian icons were prominent in the Movement complex and the sect had weak links to Roman Catholicism, mainly with several priests and nuns expelled, including Ursula Komuhangi and Dominic Kataribabo



BBC / Patience AtuhaireKanungu is a fertile and peaceful region of green hills and deep valleys.

Believers lived primarily in silence, occasionally using signals to communicate.

Ariho, 41, joined the Movement with his family when he was 10 years old.

Her widowed mother was struggling to raise her three children, one of whom suffered from persistent headaches.

The Kibwetere group offered them prayer and a sense of belonging, He says.



.Some objects found after the fire.

The self-sustaining community would host entire families, attending to all their needs.

Members grew their own food, ran schools, and used their skills to contribute to the workforce.

Community life

Ariho’s family took refuge in a branch of the church with about 100 members that was located two kilometers from the city of Rukungiri.

“Life revolved around prayer, although we also cultivated,” he recalls.

“We did everything possible to avoid sin. Sometimes, if you sinned, you would be ordered to pray the rosary 1,000 times. You had to do it, and also ask friends and family for help, until you carried out your punishment. ”

Devotion to the Movement regularly consisted of pilgrimage to a nearby steep and rocky hill. After a hard walk through a eucalyptus forest, the faithful reached a rock that they believed represented the Virgin Mary.



BBC / Patience Atuhaire Followers of the cult believed that this stone represented the Virgin Mary.

As we walk through his town, Ariho points out the neighbors’ farms.

“There they lost a mother and her 11 children and in that house, a mother and her eight children also died (during the church fire),” he says, looking down.

Ariho was not in Kanungu on the day of the tragedy, since in 2000 he had married someone who was not part of the Movement.

But she remembers that leaders had omniscient control about the faithful and that Mwerinde and Komuhangi seemed to be aware of every sin that had been committed in the remote places of the community.

Murders

The sect leaders also reportedly may have committed murder and torture prior to the final massacre.

In Kanungu, numerous wide and deep graves were found where dozens of bodies were recovered that are believed to have been dumped over several years.

At the back of what looks like a dilapidated office building are two more graves that are said to have been torture chambers.

It is still unclear what made ordinary members of society leaders of a sect massacred its faithful.

The origins

Before speaking about the alleged appearances and gathering hundreds of people in one creed, Kibwetere he had been a successful man and a regular member of the Roman Catholic community.

Topher Shemereza, now a local government official, viewed him as a father figure.

“He was an upright member of the community and a shrewd businessman. I didn’t have a job when I finished college, so offered to transport illegal alcohol that we sold in neighboring districts ”, he explains.



BBC / Patience Atuhaire There are still ruins of some buildings that belonged to the sect

A few years later, Kibwetere informed his protégé that he would no longer sell alcohol.

The older man and those who would be his companions as sect leaders spent two weeks in a house until the night they left for Kanungu, where they would establish the Movement headquarters.

“That was the last time I saw him. The man I met was not a murderer. Something must have changed in him, “he says.



BBCOne of the graves found.

After the founding of the Movement, news about Kibwetere and his religion spread throughout southwestern Uganda and beyond.

Community was not isolated from the rest of society and several people in positions of authority, including police and local government officials, were aware of their activities. But little action was taken against the sect before the tragedy.

Although Interpol issued notices for the arrest of six leaders in April 2000, it is not yet known whether any of them died in the fire. or if they live hidden.

A 2014 Uganda police report indicated that Kibwetere may have fled the country. But others doubt that he was in good enough health to escape.

No memories

The spiritual movements that bear the hallmark of the Kanungu sect, where devotees unquestionably believe that their shepherds can raise the dead or that holy water will heal ailments, have continued to emerge across the continent.

Its appeal is clear, according to Professor Paddy Musana, from the Makerere University Department of Religion and Peace Studies.

“When there is tension or a need that existing institutions cannot easily satisfy, such as traditional religions or government, and someone emerges and claims to have a solutionThousands will join them, ”he tells the BBC.

“The Kanungu cult pointed out the evils of the time and preached a renewal or a new commitment to the faith.”



BBCOne of the cult books.

Musana adds that it is not necessary to look too far to find a similar thread in the messages of today’s self-proclaimed prophets.

“The‘ Jesus industry ’ It has become an investment company. Today’s preachers talk about health and wellness due to numerous diseases and a poorly functioning public health system, “says the academic.

Two decades later, the parcel in Kanungu is now used as a tea plantation, but local businessman Benon Byaruhanga says he plans to turn part of it into a monument.

Until now, the dead in Kanungu have never been officially remembered. Those who lost family members never got answers.

“We pray for our people on our own. We bear our pain in silence, ”says Ariho, reflecting on the death of his mother and brothers.