Alberto Fernández’s words, on Saturday afternoon, in a soccer talk on TNT Sports’ Instagram, were good signs for all football players. The desire of the President of the Nation, recognized fan of Argentinos Juniors, especially excited the leaders, eager to launch the ball industry. With the wink of the Casa Rosada, the clubs are already preparing their training protocols for the return to work and they plan the return of the activity, at the latest, in September.

As it is advancing Clarion, the month of spring will be key to being able to operate a machinery that produces 30 billion pesos a year. And if Balcarce 50 draws on European examples, the focus will be on the major leagues of the Old Continent.

The Bundesliga was fundamentally an inspiring source with its start next Saturday, beyond some cases of COVID-19 infected players who have already been isolated. In Germany, the most critical stage of the pandemic is ending. Also in Italy and Spain. And beyond a possible regrowth, these two countries will seek to resume the championships in June.

By September, the specialists trust, the most unfavorable situation in Argentina will have passed. The Minister of Health, Ginés González García, was modifying the date of the peak. From late April it passed to May and is now expected in June. Considering that the technical bodies will need between 30 and 45 days to get the players ready, starting work between the end of July and the beginning of August, It is possible to imagine the return of Argentine soccer for the ninth month of 2020.

Alberto Fernández, flanked by Santiago Cafiero and Ginés González Garcia.

Fernández spoke of the need for rapid tests that “in 40 minutes” can indicate whether there are infected or healthy players. Who will take care of the supplies? The TV? “They will be private capital, without a doubt,” confided a leader who remains in the shadows.

Until now, the American chains that own the rights of the parties went at a loss, but they sustained the economies of the clubs with the contributions of 500 million pesos monthly in the First Division. They will be part, of course, of a future negotiation. Was it by chance that the president spoke on TNT, one of the channels broadcast by the Super League?

“The Government wants a circus and it will have it”, another manager graphed. The distraction operation in the middle of the pandemic could not be in mid-March, when Fernández assured that people “needed entertainment.” He did it on Sunday the 15th of that month, while Aldosivi-Racing played. Five days later he decreed social, preventive and compulsory isolation.

If the contagion curve remains flat and the peak of those infected does not generate more deaths than expected, once the pandemic is over, the economy, destroyed since time immemorial and pronounced by the coronavirus, must be rebuilt. There, soccer will be necessary, according to the official gaze.

And television will be key, as Fernández asked, because the matches will be behind closed doors until the end of the year, despite the problems it generates in clubs like River and Boca. Rodolfo D’Onofrio, president of the red band club, said it.

“For River, the fact of not having an audience is tremendous, because the income from TV is nothing for our treasury. They are 20 million pesos per month, which represent 25% of the cost of the club’s employees. For Boca it is also very little. And not having sale of fertilizers generates a major problem for us in the future, ”said the millionaire owner.

D’Onofrio calculated a loss of 100 million pesos every 30 days. And he was skeptical about the certain possibility of a return in September: “River and any club should not play until they have absolute assurance that every person who works at the club does not have the possibility of contracting the virus. Because this virus does not come back. What happens if one appears with the virus? What do we do? Do we quarantine everyone? So risking a date today is impossible. “

The boss of Udaondo and Figueroa Alcorta decided not to present the team for the match with Atlético Tucumán, corresponding to the ill-fated Super League Cup.

“It is important that the ball roll. Then we discussed the how, “Jorge Amor Ameal told Clarion. The president of Boca expects it to be played sooner rather than later, beyond the empty stands of La Bombonera hitting him in his budget.

The “how” of which Ameal speaks is spinning in the heads of the Professional Soccer League, which is none other than the structure that will replace the Super League. After all, a demand from the Peronist government that asked to end the “double command” that existed in the days of Mauricio Macri.

The idea for the First Division is to put together an “ad-hoc” tournament, as the leaders defined. In other words, suitable for the situation. There will be a carrot for your winner: a pass to the Copa Libertadores, no more no less. At the same time, the Argentina Cup will be played, which will also have a place for the maximum continental competition.

For the rest of the categories there are Reduced tournaments that are already generating controversy, especially in the First National. Situations that will remain an anecdote when the ball rolls again as everyone wants.

