The taxi fight continues. The Taxi Project 2.0 association has filed a complaint with the Office of Economic Crimes of Madrid against the car rental company with driver Uber for crimes against the Public Treasury and documentary falsehood.

A legal action that has been promoted by Alberto ‘Tito’ Álvarez, leader of the sector that has achieved great influence as a lobbyist in recent years exploiting his good political relations with members of the United Podemos environment such as the Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, or the deputy, Rafael Mayoral.

The association of taxi drivers has informed the Prosecutor’s Office of an expert report prepared by the economist Sergi Cutillas, from the Ekona cooperative, which reveals Uber’s alleged criminal activity, which «It would base its business strategy on tax evasion».

“Uber defrauds the Treasury”

The sector entity maintains that Uber, through a complex corporate structure, defrauds the public estate avoiding the payment of taxes, improperly obtaining returns or enjoying tax benefits.

The expert report commissioned by Taxi Project 2.0 considers that “all the companies related to Uber constitute a single real company under the guise of a false group constituted with the objective of defrauding the law », by channeling the income of his business to tax havens.

In the case of the Spanish subsidiary, Uber Systems Spain, the report details that this company only receives enough money to cover the minimum operating costs, despite carrying out essential structural activities for the group on the ground, so that its income statement “does not reflect the reality of the company’s activity Uber group in Spain, so it practically does not pay taxes to the Treasury, given that its declared benefits are almost non-existent ».

16.7 million euros

In the 2018 financial year, the report points out, Uber Systems Spain declared revenues of 16.7 million euros and a profit of just over 980,000, paying 325,380 euros in Corporation tax.

With respect to VAT, Sergi Cutillas argues that it should be Uber who collected and declared this tax by general regime, and not directly by taxi drivers by simplified regime, as it happens now. Only in 2018, says the expert, Uber disappointed the Treasury 5.1 million euros as VAT.

Filed complaint

Last January, the National High Court definitively considered the complaint filed by more than 2,000 taxi drivers against the Uber and Cabify platforms, thus ratifying the decision of the investigative court, which ruled out that these companies manipulated prices.

The plaintiffs, then advised by the former judge Elpidio Silva, attributed to the companies a possible price alteration through deception and unfair administration, in addition to alleged tax crimes and against the rights of workers.

The second section of the Criminal Chamber rejected the taxi drivers’ appeal, thus confirming the order of last October in which Judge María Tardón warned that the accusations against the VTC were based on a “False premise, that of considering that it has been produced in a free and unregulated market”.