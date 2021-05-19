The leader of the Polisario avoids the summons of the National Court

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali. (Photo: REUTERS)

One of the triggers that would have precipitated the social crisis in Ceuta with the entry of some 8,000 migrants corresponds to the figure of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, who continues to be hospitalized for covid in a hospital in Logroño, after having entered the country with a fake passport. This Wednesday, the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has reopened a case against him for crimes such as genocide, the second procedure since he entered Spain a month ago with another identity.

However, and according to El País, the also president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) would have refused to sign the court summons, claiming that he must first consult with his trusted environment and with the Algerian embassy. This requirement would lead him to make a statement before the magistrate on June 1.

In addition, the same newspaper has indicated that neither the judge nor the Prosecutor’s Office have adopted precautionary measures against him, an issue that has caused discomfort in the different accusations, since they believe that if Gali improves, he may not return from Algeria.

In a car, dated this Wednesday and to which Efe has had access, the magistrate agrees to reopen a second proceeding against Ghali, promoted by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (Asadeh), which adds to the complaint filed by Fadel Mihdi Breica, a Spanish citizen of Sahrawi origin

