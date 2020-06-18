The dramatic number of deaths in Spanish nursing homes exceeds 19,500, according to the latest data provided by the autonomous communities and collected by RTVE. Residences that have been under the responsibility of the social vice president, Pablo Iglesias, as he himself admitted at the press conference on March 19.

After criticism from Health advisers from different Autonomous Communities for putting themselves in profile during the toughest moments of the covid-19 pandemic crisis despite holding sole command in these residences, he will meet with them tomorrow morning.

The same Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, described as “miserable” the actions of Vice President Pablo Iglesias regarding residences, given that he was “responsible at the national level” but “was erased from what was happening in the centers to later criminalize one day yes and another also this Government and its professionals ».

Recall that the geriatric employers also tried at least five times to contact Pablo Iglesias, according to the aforementioned association.

Pablo Iglesias, will propose this Thursday to the autonomous communities the creation of a working group, in which the autonomies themselves, experts and social agents will participate to analyze the necessary preventive measures to avoid possible outbreaks of the coronavirus in nursing homes.

This will be stated by Pablo Iglesias at the meeting of the Territorial Council, which did not contemplate this matter on the agenda, to which EP has had access. The meeting had been convened to discuss the distribution of 0.7% of personal income tax and the criteria for the distribution of credits that are destined to the financing of certain plans and social programs for 2020.

However, as confirmed by EP sources from the department of Churches, in the plenary session of the Territorial Council this Thursday, the immediate convocation of a Delegated Commission of the System for Autonomy and Care for Dependency will also be proposed to create a working group with representation of the Vice Presidency of Social Rights, all the autonomous communities, experts and social agents.

The purpose of this body will be to “jointly analyze the situation of the residences and propose as many coordination measures as necessary to prevent possible outbreaks of the epidemic,” said the aforementioned sources, who added that this proposal is an initiative both from the Vice Presidency and from various communities, including Extremadura.

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has particularly affected users of nursing homes, whose competition is held by the different autonomous communities.

Given the situation caused by the pandemic, the businessmen of the residences have asked for help from the political leaders. This is the case of the general secretary of the Association of Companies and Services for the Unit (AETSE), Jesús Cubero, who assured in Congress that they denounced for “years” the deficiencies revealed in the sector.

He also asked the deputies to stop “holding political discussions that irritate citizens” and to act to avoid repeating this situation. “We cannot afford to be caught in an autumn regrowth arguing and without coordination,” he warned.

In the same vein, the president of the Business Circle of Attention to People (CEAPS), Cinta Pascual, assured in an interview on TVE, that they do not want “reproaches”, but that “something similar does not happen again,” and “prepare the system »against a possible outbreak of the coronavirus. Thus, he showed that the crisis “is not yet over” and that PCR tests are needed and that medical assistance is guaranteed.

0.7% of personal income tax

On the other hand, the Territorial Council this Thursday will decide the final percentage that each autonomous community receives from the distribution of 0.7% of personal income tax. According to a methodological note from the Secretary of State for Social Rights, to which EP has had access, Andalusia, Catalonia and Madrid would receive almost half of the funds.

Thus, in the final distribution, Andalusia would receive 52.35 million euros (6.75 million more than in 2019); Catalonia, 32.78 million euros (1.26 million more), and Madrid, 27.6 million (1.06 million more). They are followed by the Valencian Community, with 21.34 million euros (3.21 million euros more); and Castilla y León, with 21.16 million (813,933 euros more).

The issue of the distribution of 0.7% of personal income tax comes wrapped in controversy, since this year the Vice-Presidency for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda has decided to increase the percentage for the regional section by four points to the detriment of the state section (85.1% compared to 14.9%), a “cut” that has been criticized by social action NGOs.

The president of the Third Sector Platform, Luciano Poyato, has warned the Government on Wednesday that with the amount allocated this year to social action NGOs “they cannot continue to meet the great demand for social needs by vulnerable groups” .

In this context, the platform is going to ask the Ministry of Social Rights for a special emergency plan, as well as “compensatory financing formulas” in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. “It is at stake to be able to serve these people with quality and dignity,” he stressed at a press conference.

For its part, the Vice Presidency for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda has defended that “all sectors of the Third Sector are seeing increased funding” this year. Specifically, it has specified that the financing increases by 53 million euros, because a new collection is added, that of 0.7% of the Corporate Tax, a box through which an additional 33.9 million euros have been collected .

Although, the social action NGOs have also protested the distribution of this new box, the ‘X solidarity of companies’, because they believed that it would be exclusively for them and the Government has decided to divide it also among environmental organizations and those of cooperation.