The leader of one of the main Moroccan parties warns Casado that the decision to “host” the head of the Polisario “tarnishes” relations with Spain

The secretary general of the Moroccan Istiqlal party, Nizar Baraka, has written a letter to the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, in which he harshly criticizes the decision of the Spanish government to “host” the leader of the Polisario Front in Spain. Brahim ghali (hospitalized in Logroño with covid-19), and states that the measure “seriously tarnishes” relationships between both countries.

Istiqlal, of nationalist ideology, is one of the most important political formations in Morocco, and the oldest in the country. In the last general elections (2016) it was in third position, with 46 seats out of a total of 395.

“We consider that the decision of the Spanish Government to host the leader of the Polisario, which is subject to various prosecutions in Spain for serious crimes against humanity, torture, rape, terrorism, kidnappings and that, in addition, declared war on Morocco and refuses to respect the 1991 ceasefire agreement since November 2020, seriously tarnishes the serenity of this association that our two countries know how to hold high esteem when necessary, “Baraka writes in his letter.

The letter from the leader of Istiqlal is in line with the statement signed this Saturday by nine Moroccan parties, of the parliamentary majority and of the opposition, in which they qualify as “unacceptable and provocative” act Brahim Ghali’s hospitalization in Spain.

This hospitalization, which took place on April 18, has also raised the criticism of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that this same Saturday he warned that Spain must “extract the consequences” of its “premeditated” attitude with its reception of Brahim Ghali on Spanish soil, and added that the Madrid government should not minimize the “serious impact” of the case in bilateral relations.

“Backstab”

In his letter this Sunday to Pablo Casado, Baraka affirms that “this decision has been experienced by my in-laws as a stab in the back, unacceptable, untimely and hostile.” “Misunderstanding has been widespread in Morocco, and a strong taste of bitterness It has spread throughout the nation [donde] Nobody has been able to explain or justify how Spain, a neighboring country, partner and friend, could embark on such an initiative that despises and ignores the very values ​​of the commitments that both countries have with each other, “he adds.

Baraka, who describes the decision of the Spanish Government as “gesture of enmity, not to say hostility and adversity”, further points out that, “in the particular context our region is experiencing, we cannot afford to mortgage the future of our two countries, united by centuries of history and common ambitions.”

Thanks to the PP

The general secretary of Istiqlal concludes by thanking Pablo Casado “for the approach, interest and commitments of the Spanish Popular Party in favor of an increasingly fruitful, constructive and solid Morocco-Spain bilateral relationship.”

Baraka tells Casado that “it is not a great surprise, but it is always a great satisfaction to see, once again, that the in-laws that [usted] lead has been on the front line to challenge the government of your country, after the reception on Spanish soil of the leader of the Polisario separatists “.

“The PP has not only shown a reiterated friendship towards Morocco, but it has also shown political coherence and fraternal empathy that unfortunately it has been drastically lacking in other currents of the Spanish political scene “.

“Humanitarian reasons”

Last Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, assured that Spain has already given “the appropriate explanations to Morocco on the circumstances and reasons that led us to host Mr. Ghali for purely humanitarian reasons and, when those reasons are over, Mr. Ghali will leave Spain. ”

González Laya added then that, if the Spanish justice understands that Ghali must appear, “It will not be the Government that intervenes”, and this Saturday the minister reiterated that “Spain has nothing to add to what it has said so far.”

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has scheduled the appearance of Ghali for June 1 to be interrogated by complaints of genocide, murder and torture, but Spanish legal sources told Efe that they doubt that he can carry out the interrogation due to the delicate state of health of the Saharawi leader, who has spent at least two weeks in intensive care.