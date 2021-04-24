The leader of Cs resigns in Soria after organizing an illegal party

The coordinator of the local group of Citizens in Soria, Rubén Morales, has resigned from this position after learning that organized a party illegal held at the end of March in a hotel establishment in Medinaceli that he owned.

The party was held on March 27, although it has not transpired until this week when a video was broadcast on social networks in which you can check the presence in a bar of a twenty people, the majority without a mask and without respecting the distance of security.

The orange formation has accepted the resignation of Morales and he recalled that the sanitary restrictions (hand hygiene, safety distance, use of masks or the limitation of capacity) aim to contain the spread of the pandemic and are mandatory for all citizens, without exception.

“The political charges -whether public or organic or of one or another formation- they also have the responsibility to be exemplary“, has underlined.

Ciudadanos has advanced in a statement that will maintain its political and social activity in the city of Soria through its Provincial Committee and its institutional positions.