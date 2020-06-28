The “jugglers from Cádiz” continue to present advances of their next album “Música”, on sale on December 4 of this infamous 2020. After the video clips of “Amanecer” and “El queso rodante”, now comes “El Lazarillo de Tormes ”In a different format, since the video is made up of graphics and animations with the lyrics in“ karaoke ”mode.

Another “twist” in both the presentation and the theme, as “Dawn” linked with, for example, “Change the world” in seriousness and ecological message, diametrically opposed to “The rolling cheese”, a lively song in the Saurom’s most festive line to reach this “El Lazarillo de Tormes”, a classic of literature from our Golden Age, which those of San Fernando take to their land, as before they did with “Don Quixote”, “Ice Song and fire ”or“ The Lord of the Rings ”, transferring the words of the immortal novels to their“ juggler rock ”with folk overtones.

In the musical field, “El Lazarillo de Tormes” leads us to lands previously visited by the band, as we observe reminiscences of his, for many, the best work “Once romances desde Al-Andalus” and, even, of his misunderstood album “ Maryan ”, who perhaps due to having come out in the midst of the crisis did not have the recognition he deserved (although Montiel de Arnáiz maintains another theory in Saurom’s biography“ Legend of minstrels ”). Almost four minutes where the imprint of the group is noted, made up of Santi Carrasco and Narci Lara with lyrics by the latter, highlighting that unique touch that Raúl Rueda’s guitar contributes in this type of cuts, together with that solvent rhythmic base of bass and drums by José A. Gallardo and Antonio Ruiz “Donovan”, the voice of Miguel Ángel Franco, the synthesizer by Santi Gallardo and the multiple instruments that Narci Lara performs, together with the collaboration of the increasingly usual Paco Garrido and Moisés Ibáñez.

While we wait to listen to other songs from those contained in “Music”, you can request a presale of the album, t-shirt or pack in its official store. https://tienda.saurom.es.