USA and the world mobilize for Floyd to demand an end to injustice and racial violence

Racism is structural in the United States and, therefore, permeates all areas of public and private life, but behind the cries of anger and anguish of the new national wave of anti-racist protests that exploded in the country, there are two specific claims and urgent: criminal and police reforms.

The murder of George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis who suffocated him by pressing his knee to the neck again revealed not only police brutality, but also the fact that for African Americans the consequences of their actions are often much worse and more unfair than for whites.

Floyd was arrested because he tried to pay with a fake $ 20 bill at a warehouse. This week, a Texas university professor recalled on Twitter how in 1994, in the state of Massachusetts, he was arrested for the same crime. He spent a smooth night at the police station, and after a six-month probation, the prosecution dismissed the charges.

The university professor is white.

Changing the racist attitudes of society, in this case the police, is a cultural change that will take years. Immediately, African-American and civil rights organizations are calling for the state to eliminate or reform laws and procedures that facilitate racial disparities or protect those who attack and discriminate against minorities.

From New York, a specialist explained to . what are the main claims today and the most recent victories:

“We are currently asking to change the 50 A law, an administrative law that since 2014 the mayor’s office is using to protect the police, so that their disciplinary files cannot be shared with the public, “said Anthony Posada of the Community Justice unit of the Legal Aid Society, a study by lawyers who since 1876 offer free legal help.

“This means that I cannot know if the police in my neighborhood have complaints or were sued or paid to close a case for abuses. We ask for more transparency from the police and to help communities feel safer,” Posada added.

Another claim that comes from many years ago – and that Minneapolis approved yesterday – is that the police cannot use the hanging tactic to arrest peopleAs happened in 2014 on Staten Island with Eric Garner, a black man who went on to say 11 times that he couldn’t breathe before he died.

None of the police officers involved was charged with the murder and only one was fired, just last year.

“We continue to ask that this tactic be prohibited, but there are no changes. The favorite argument is that it is a necessary tactic for the security of the police because he never knows when his gun could be taken from him,” said the specialist from the organization that represented the family of Garner and who does not hide his disappointment with Mayor Bill De Blasio, who campaigned on the promise of police reform, but later “defended the Police like his predecessors.”

The Black Lives Matter movement and organizations like Legal Aid Society they did score a major victory earlier in the year when the state approved two penal reforms, despite strong campaigns against the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Until that reform, people arrested for misdemeanors like not paying the train ticket were taken to the infamous Rikers prison to wait up to 15 days for their court date.

“When the time came, the person was under so much pressure and was so desperate to get out of there that he pleads guilty to something, even if he had not done so,” said Posada, who handled many of those cases.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office could retain key information such as who the witnesses were until the start of the trial, “which is why it was often like navigating in total darkness,” the lawyer explained.

“With the new system, the Office of the Prosecutor must show all the information and, in addition, there are more eligible crimes so that people can simply receive a summons at the police station and leave. It was a very important change and it was done from a lens of racial justice because the bail system was especially damaging for the most marginalized communities, Latinas, Afro, undocumented, “he added.

In the United States, the changes linked to the police depend on the states and the cities, but the federal government can also do something.

One of the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands is to reduce police budgets and redirect those funds to education, housing and economic development in the poorest communitiesMany times, African-Americans, Latinas, and most immigrants.

Los Angeles, the most extreme case, allocates 3.14 billion of its total budget of $ 10.5 billion to the Police, by far the largest game in a district that approved only $ 30 million for “economic development” and has already announced a cut in wages of civilian employees to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests by black communities are failing to convince local authorities or the federal government to reduce the extra aid it sends to the police, which between 1990 and 2017 included $ 5.4 billion in equipment previously used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. .

This enabled many security forces to be converted to militarized police, as seen in the 2014 crackdown on Ferguson’s anti-racist protests.

Trump did threaten to suspend this aid, but only to put pressure on cities and states that refuse to give him information about immigrants without documents to allow their deportations..