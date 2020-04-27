With you the official trailer of ‘Central Baghdad’, thriller set in the ruins of a defeated city that gives us a unique point of view of a story we think we know.

November 2003. Baghdad is occupied by the forces of the US-led coalition, but the dissolution of the Iraqi establishment structures after the invasion means that there is no law. This opens up many opportunities for those who have few scruples in politics and business.

Amid this chaos is Khafaji: A former Iraqi policeman, who has lost everything and struggles daily to survive alongside his seriously ill daughter Mrouj. When his eldest daughter Sawsan disappears, Khafaji sets out on a desperate search. Soon discover that Sawsan and her two friends have led a dangerous double life.

Khafaji will take advantage of the opportunity to collaborate with the occupying forces to find out where he is. He doesn’t know it yet, but he’s about to enter the guts of a Baghdad he doesn’t know …

Written by Stephen Butchard from the hit Elliot Colle novel, this hour-long six-episode miniseries produced by the British Euston Films stars Waleed Zuaiter, Corey Stoll, Bertie Carvel, Leem Lubany and July Namir.

Directed by Alice Troughton and Ben A. Williams, at the rate of three episodes per head, its premiere in our country will take place on a date yet to be determined by Movistar +, after the agreement reached this April by the Spanish operator with the Fremantle distributor.

In addition to ‘Central Baghdad’, by virtue of said agreement, Movistar + will also release two other future miniseries inspired by real events in our country: ‘The Salisbury Poisonings‘, about the attempted murder of former Russian Spaniard Sergeoi Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury, and’The Investigation‘, created by Oscar nominee Tobias Lindhom (‘ A War) ‘which stars Pilou Asbk (Euron Greyjoy in’ Game of Thrones’).

