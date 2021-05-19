The law in climate change

How do you do research in legal sciences?

The expert explains that the research work in her area obviously has nothing to do with research in experimental sciences: “It is more of a desk job, of analyzing laws, regulations, jurisprudence, but always in contact with reality because it is constantly changing. The pandemic, for example, has required laws and provisions that have made it possible to combat the situation with rules, it is one of the ways to fight the virus.

Something similar happens, he explains, with the environment: what does the law contribute to the fight against climate change? “In terms of environmental responsibility, there are standardized sanctions and a procedure so that if a company fails to comply, it can be sanctioned, things such as the energy efficiency of buildings are also regulated … these are rules that are regulated in administrative law. The reduction of plastics for example is in the regulations of the European Union, and later it will be reflected in our legal system: the law intervenes in all sectors related to the environment ”.

