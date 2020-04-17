The Laver Cup it will not be held in 2020. The event itself, devised by the Swiss Roger Federer, Has confirmed this Friday through an official statement. In it, they also reveal that the competition that faces a European team with one made up of tennis players from the rest of the world will take place next year in the same city (Boston) and on the same premises (TD Garden).

04/17/2020

Act at 15:52

CEST

“The organizers of the event announce that the Laver Cup will not be held in 2020, but will return to Boston in 2021, a movement driven by changes in the international tennis calendar that created a scheduling conflict with other international events important, “reads the statement.

This decision is basically caused by the change in dates that Roland Garros carried out, the second Grand Slam of the season, which will take place in September (from September 20 to October 4) and which overlapped the planned dates for this year’s Laver Cup.

The fourth edition of this competition that has been part of the ATP since 2019, but does not contribute points, will be held between September 24 and 26, 2021. We will have to wait a year, therefore, to see if the European team gives up its crown after having won the three previous editions.

.